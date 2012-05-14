FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares fall on inflation, global risk aversion
May 14, 2012

Indian shares fall on inflation, global risk aversion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 14 (Reuters) - India shares fell for a fifth session in row on Monday as higher-than-expected inflation reduced the prospects of further interest rate cuts, while a spike in global risk aversion further dented sentiment.

Trading was also marked by an issue with the confirmation of orders in the National Stock Exchange’s Nifty futures, though trading later resumed as normal.

Banks were among the leading decliners on Monday, with HDFC down 2.22 percent. Among blue chips, Reliance Industries fell 2.32 percent.

India’s main 30-share BSE index provisionally fell 0.59 percent to 16,196.41 points, also marking its lowest since Jan. 16.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally lost 0.43 percent to 4,907.80 points. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)

