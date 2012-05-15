FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian stocks to watch-May 15
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 15, 2012 / 3:35 AM / 5 years ago

Indian stocks to watch-May 15

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 15 (Reuters) - 	
   GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP 	
    * The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index
at Singapore Exchange fell 0.66 percent; MSCI Asia 	
ex-Japan was down 0.93 percent.	
    Provisional exchange data showed that foreign investors were	
net buyers for third day in row of Indian stocks, worth 3.55
billion rupees on Monday. 	
   * Asian shares fell on Tuesday as investors liquidated
riskier assets and sought refuge from the political turmoil
fuelling fears of Greece's exit from the euro and threatening to
ruin any progress made so far to solve the euro zone debt
crisis.       	
   *  U.S. stocks fell on Monday as investors dealt with the
one-two  punch of worsening political upheaval in the euro zone
and the possibility that China's economy may be softening more
than previously thought.  	
    	
   KEY EVENTS TO WATCH                   	
   * Honda, the world's largest motorcycle
manufacturer, enters India's mass commuter segment on Tuesday as
it starts hunting down former partner Hero MotoCorp,
India's biggest two-wheeler company. (0530 GMT)  	
   * Jan-March earnings: Aditya Birla Nuvo, Akzo Nobel
India, Bank of Baroda, Unitech 	
    	
    INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH	
    FINANCIAL	
    * India Inc expects the economic climate to turn worse, with
a deteriorating fiscal situation and a drop in foreign
investments likely to define the country in the medium term, an
Economic Times' Poll of CEOs has revealed. (Economic Times)	
    * Future Generali Life, the private life insurer promoted by
the Future Group, has undertaken extensive restructuring since
April that has seen its workforce reduced by a third and seen
the closure of 30 per cent of its branch network, according to
sources. (Business Standard)	
    	
    ENERGY/COMMODITIES	
    * JSW Steel, India's third-biggest steelmaker,
reported a 10 percent fall in quarterly net profit, beating
expectations, and said it expected to operate its main plant at
80 percent capacity in 2012/13 as iron ore supplies take time to
stabilise. 	
    * State-run Indian Oil Corporation has told Uttar
Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav that it will be forced to
raise fuel prices in the state unless an entry tax, which has
put a burden of 86 billion rupees on the cash-strapped firm, is
withdrawn. (Economic Times)	
    * Bajaj Hindusthan shareholders have approved the
company's proposal to fund investments and corporate guarantees
worth 12.4 billion rupees for its power projects. (Economic
Times)	
    * Gujarat NRE Coke said on Monday its board has
approved the plan to issue fundraising plans including raising
up to $150 million by issuing securities. The fund raising would
be done in one or more tranches. (Business Standard)	
    * Firms such as Rio Tinto and BHP as well as
companies in countries like Indonesia and South Africa are
luring India's best mining engineers with fancy packages and
perks, creating a scarcity of talent here. (Economic Times)	
    * New Delhi wants the state-run NMDC Ltd and
Geological Survey of India (GSI) to explore Afghanistan for
minerals, after one Indian consortium won rights to mine for
iron ore last year, and another bid is planned for rights to
mine for copper and gold deposits recently. (Mint)	
   * Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd said it had signed an
agreement with Israel-based Kibbutz Naan, to acquire the
remaining 50 percent of the irrigation solutions company
NaanDanJain Irrigation, which was until now jointly-owned by
Jain and Kibbutz Naan. (Mint)	
    	
    RETAIL	
    * Speciality Restaurants has set a price band of 146 rupees
to 155 rupees a share for its IPO aimed at raising up to 1.82
billion rupees.	
    The company, which runs popular restaurants such as Mainland
China, Oh! Calcutta and Sigree, plans to sell 11.74 million
shares through the offering, for which subscriptions open on May
16 and close on May 18.(IFR)	
    * The Future Group will sell its 56 percent stake in
non-banking financial company, Future Capital Holdings
, to Warburg Pincus.	
    The US-based private equity company is likely to pay 180
rupees per share, valuing the deal at 6.5-7 billion rupees. The
group was also in discussion with other PE players, including
Bain Capital, for selling its stake in FCH. (Business Standard)
 	
    	
    HEALTH CARE	
    * Investor advisory firm IIAS has raised concerns over a
plan by health care player Max India to invest up to
2.4 billion rupees in a senior citizen services firm owned by
promoter Analjit Singh and his daughter Tara Singh. (Business
Standard)	
    	
    TELECOM	
    * The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on Monday capped
the duration of advertisements on television at 12 minutes per
hour. This reverses its recommendation in March this year to
halve ad duration to six minutes per hour on TV channels.
(Business Standard)	
    	
    IT	
    * India's fourth largest IT services company HCL
Technologies on Monday informed the Bombay Stock
Exchange that it has appointed its current CEO Vineet Nayar, in
an additional role of Joint MD, for a period of five years till
May 2017. (Economic Times)	
    * Infosys Ltd is seeking European acquisitions,
with French companies seen as potential targets, as it trades at
its lowest valuation since the financial crisis. (Mint)	
    * The country's top software companies are slowly reducing
their dependency on the U.S. and Europe for revenue and started
to focus on emerging markets where demand for IT services is
likely to pick up. (Business Line)	
    * For the first time, Indian tech companies such as Wipro
have started going to campuses in Germany to recruit local
talent. (Business Line)	
	
    REAL ESTATE	
    * Realty players DLF, Parsvnath and Eros are among
the 13 companies, which have put in a bid for the Securities and
Exchange Board of India's new northern regional office in Delhi
as the regulator seeks to expand its operations in Delhi.
(Economic Times)	
    * Adi Godrej, chairman of the Godrej Group, said
real estate will deliver his company's fastest growth over the
next five years as foreign rivals constrain his flagship
consumer goods unit. (Mint)	
    	
    INDUSTRIAL / AUTOS	
    * Larsen and Toubro expects 15-20 percent growth
in new order wins and revenue in fiscal year 2012/13, Chief
Financial Officer R. Shankar Raman said on Monday. The
engineering conglomerate reported a better-than-expected 14
percent growth in net profit for quarter ended March.
 	
    * Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation 
is looking to grow its loan book by over 20 per cent in the
current financial year, with significant business from
refinancing business. (Business Standard)	
    * At least 11 companies, including state-owned GAIL and Oil
India, have expressed interest in to buy a stake in Mukesh
Ambani's privately-owned firm Reliance Gas Transportation
Infrastructure. (Financial Express)	
    * Siddharth Shriram-led Usha International (UIL) has decided
to stay on as a partner in Honda India's carmaking joint venture
- Honda Siel Cars India (HSCI). UIL also plans to make further
investments and raise its stake. (Times of India)	
	
    AIRLINE	
    * Debt-ridden Air India has decided to raise about
50 billion rupees over 10 years by monetizing its assets. The
airline is also going to issue government-backed non-convertible
debentures for 74 billion rupees for partial repayment of
working capital loans. (Times of India)	
    	
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.	
	
    OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH                                      
 	
* Indian debt/FX factors to watch                   
* Euro wobbles near 4-month low on Greek deadlock        
* Oil falls as Greece, China feed economic worry          
* Foreign institutional investor flows         
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs                      	
	
 (Compiled by Divya Chowdhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.