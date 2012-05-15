Indian shares snap five day losing streak; L&T gains

MUMBAI, May 15 (Reuters) - Indian shares snapped five days of falls to gain on Tuesday as Larsen & Toubro surged after its results, while an improvement in global risk sentiment and the central bank’s intervention in currency markets helped provide some stability.

Larsen & Toubro rose 5.4 percent. Recently battered blue chips also recovered, with Infosys ending up 3.3 percent, while ICICI Bank added 2 percent.

India’s main 30-share BSE index rose 0.69 percent to 16,328.25 points, while the 50-share NSE index added 0.71 percent to 4,942.80 points. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)