Indian stocks to watch-May 17
#Financials
May 17, 2012 / 3:30 AM / 5 years ago

Indian stocks to watch-May 17

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 17 (Reuters) - 	
    GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP    	
    * The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index
at Singapore Exchange was up 0.7 percent versus the MSCI
Asia ex-Japan rise of 0.6 percent.
 	
    * Asian shares steadied on Thursday from the previous day's
sell-off, but investors found no reason to bet on risk amid
deepening turmoil in Greece and fears of contagion to other
stressed euro zone economies.           	
   * U.S. stocks closed lower in a choppy session on Wednesday,
with the S&P 500 logging its fourth straight decline as
investors worried about Greece's future as a member of the euro
zone.  	
    	
    KEY EVENTS TO WATCH                       	
    * Fitch officials are in New Delhi to visit the finance
ministry on Thursday to take stock of India's ratings, weeks
after Standard and Poor's outlook cut.	
    * Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao is in
Nepal, attending closed-door meetings of SAARC and Asian
Clearing Union. (0330 GMT)	
    * Bajaj Auto, India's second biggest bike maker
and the No. 1 exporter, is seen posting a 43 pct year-on-year
fall in fourth-quarter profit due to a one-time gain last year,
but its latest profit is seen in line with Q3. 	
    * Indian software services exporter Mahindra Satyam
 is expected to report a net profit in the fiscal
fourth quarter compared to a loss in the year ago period. 	
    	
    INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH	
    FINANCIAL/DEALS	
    * Indian drugmaker Piramal Healthcare is buying a
U.S.-based healthcare data provider for $635 million to boost
research and development, in the biggest outbound acquisition by
an Indian company in over six months.  	
    * Bharti Airtel, India's biggest mobile phone
carrier, is in advanced talks to buy out the Indian partners of
Qualcomm Inc in a fourth-generation (4G) broadband
venture in the country, two sources with direct knowledge of the
talks said on Wednesday. 	
    * Bajaj Finserv said net profit in its Jan-March
quarter rose 0.9 percent to 8.81 billion rupees from a year ago.
Separately, it said its board had approved a fundraising of up
to 10 billion rupees.  	
    * Payment service provider Prizm Payments is looking to
raise over 5 billion rupees from private equity investors to
fund its expansion plans, a source aware of the developments
said. (Economic Times)	
    * Indian tour operator Cox & Kings Ltd plans to
raise up to $140 million from an institutional investor for its
UK subsidiary, the company said in a statement. 	
    * Allahabad Bank plans to open 250 new branches
across the country, besides four foreign branches, this year. It
currently has over 2500 branches in India. (Business Line)	
	
    ENERGY/COMMODITIES	
    * Petrol prices may rise by 5 rupees per litre, and diesel
by 3 rupees. The hike is likely to kick in soon after
Parliament's budget session ends on May 22. (Economic Times)	
    * India is looking at the possibility of importing liquefied
shale gas from the US, as part of efforts to look at alternative
sources to meet its energy security needs. (Economic Times)	
    * Power Finance Corporation has eased certain
eligibility conditions for loan disbursals to power projects in
an effort to revive a sector starved of funds as developers are
finding it tough to meet some stringent loan conditions.
(Economic Times)	
    * The Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd (CMPDIL),
said it has added 3.2 billion tonne in mineable reserves to Coal
India's proven category in 2011-12, up 45% from the
previous year. (Economic Times)	
    * The ONGC -controlled Mangalore Refinery and
Petrochemicals plans to bid for West Bengal
government's stake in Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd. (Business Line)	
    * Emami Ltd. plans to shore up the hiring of sales
staff and launch new brands and product extensions to increase
its penetration in rural markets. (Business Line)	
	
    TELECOMS	
    * India's telecom regulator may be inclined to reconsider
its recommendations on spectrum auction if the government asks
it to do so, said a senior official aware of the developments.
(Economic Times)	
    * Ravi Bastia, the renowned geologist who changed India's
energy landscape by discovering the giant gas field in the
deep-sea D6 block, has resigned from Reliance Industries
. (Economic Times)	
    * So far, Coal India has signed supply pacts with
14 power plants for the supply of fossil fuel, while some,
including NTPC, have refused to sign it, objecting to
some of the clauses of the fuel supply agreement. (Business
Standard)	
    * Energy companies British Gas (BG) and BHP Billiton 
had to drop their plans to conduct seismic surveys in oil blocks
off the Andhra coast twice in the past 15 months, as the formal
awarding of the blocks was delayed pending clearances from the
defence ministry. (Business Standard)	
    * CESC Ltd agreed to take over two hydro electric
power projects with capacity of 146 mw from Indiabulls Group.
 	
    	
    AUTOS/RETAIL	
    * Hero Group signed an agreement last week with
Marriott International to manage the two wheeler-maker's first
hotel in India. (Business Standard)	
    * Honda Motorcycles launched its second 110 cc model, the
'Dream Yuga'. With prices starting at 44,462 rupees, as of New
Delhi prices, it targets semi-urban and rural markets. (Business
Line)	
    * Japanese automobile component manufacturer Fujitsu Ten
Ltd. and Indian automobile component manufacturer Uno Minda,
part of the NK Minda Group, have agreed on a joint venture to
manufacture and sell car infotainment products. (Business Line)	
    * JK Tyre plans to increase tyre prices from June
by about 1-2 percent. This is to offset the input cost increase
on the back of a weak rupee. (Business Line)	
    * The top players in India's alcohol industry, including
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd and Radico Khaitan Ltd
, are going on a buyout spree to build a pan-Indian
presence and exploit the high growth of the sector. (Business
Standard)	
      	
    PHARMA	
    * Dr Reddy's Laboratories may soon launch a
low-cost version of blood thinning drug Plavix in the U.S.
(Business Standard)	
	
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.	
    	
    OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH                                      
  	
* Indian debt/FX factors to watch                   	
* Euro off 4-month low, but Greek fears sour mood        	
* Oil falls as equities dip on Greek, euro zone woes      	
* Foreign institutional investor flows         	
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs                      	
   	
	
 (Created by Divya Chowdhury)

