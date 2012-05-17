FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares gain; key earnings due on Fri
#Asia
May 17, 2012 / 11:36 AM / 5 years ago

Indian shares gain; key earnings due on Fri

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Shares recover, but sentiment weak
    * Greece, rupee outlooks key for markets
    * Trio of blue chips to post earnings on Fri.

    By Manoj Dharra	
    MUMBAI, May 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged up on
Thursday as bargain hunting emerged after recent falls, while
Reliance Industries gained after it was seen stepping up a
buyback of shares, though sentiment remained hit by the
weakening rupee.	
    The Indian rupee fell to a new record low of 54.5650,
against the dollar on Thursday breaching its previous all-time
low of 54.52 hit on Wednesday, while global risk aversion
remained because of political trouble in Greece. 	
    Traders were also on hold for Friday's earnings results from
State Bank of India, Tata Steel and Coal
India, which will help determine direction in the
near-term.	
    "Market direction still remains down, today's rise is more
on short covering," said Deven Choksey, managing director of K.
R. Choksey Securities.	
    "Positive news flow from the euro zone is a must for change
in trend of rupee and thus markets," Choksey said	
    The country's main 30-share BSE index closed up
0.25 percent to 16,070.48, recovering after hitting on Wednesday
its lowest close since Jan. 12. 	
    The broader 50-share NSE index  rose 0.25 percent to
4,870.20 points.	
    Indian shares have tumbled in May, with the BSE dropping
just over 7 percent so far in May, a much bigger fall than the
fall of just below 3 percent for the MSCI Asia-Pacific index
excluding Japan.	
    Whether foreign investors will exit India remains a key
concern. Provisional data shows net sales of 10.1 billion 
rupees ($184.81 million) in domestic shares over the previous
two sessions, but they remain net buyers of 8.56 billion rupees
for the month.	
    Bargain-hunting helped some blue chips on Thursday. Tata
Motors rose 0.8 percent, recovering from an over 7
percent drop of Wednesday after posting flat global vehicle
sales for April. 	
    CLSA said it would maintain its "buy" rating on the stock,
saying it expected earnings results due on May 29 to be "strong"
and adding it expected the auto maker to benefit from rising
sales and cost-cutting.	
    Reliance Industries rose 1.3 percent as traders
say the company has stepped up the pace of its share buyback
programme. 	
    The energy conglomerate has now purchased 14.3 million of
its own shares since starting the procedure on Feb. 1, the
traders said. 	
    Reliance Industries shares had dropped 9.3 percent
this month as of Wednesday's close as investors remain 	
concerned about its earnings outlook and its gas reserves. 	
 	
    However, among decliners Larsen & Toubro shares
dropped 3.51 percent after Nomura downgraded the stock to
'reduce' from 'buy', citing concern about orderbooks.
 	
    Bajaj Auto shares fell 2.42 percent down after
some traders expressed disappointment with its earnings, though
the motorcycle maker maintained its industry-leading profit
margins. 	
	
 (Additional reportign by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael
Nam)

