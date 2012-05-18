FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian stocks to watch-May 18
#Basic Materials
May 18, 2012 / 3:36 AM / in 5 years

Indian stocks to watch-May 18

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 18 (Reuters) -  	
    GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP      	
    * The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index
at Singapore Exchange was down 1.5 percent versus the
MSCI Asia ex-Japan fall of 2.1 percent. 	
    * Asian shares fell steeply on Friday after more signs
emerged of growing instability among Spanish banks and political
turmoil in Greece, with the latest sluggish economic data from
the United States adding to the list of risks for
investors.             	
   *  U.S. stocks hit a four-month low on Thursday as rising
Spanish bond yields increased investor anxiety over that
country's banks and another round of weak data undermined hopes
for U.S. economic recovery. 	
    Facebook Inc priced its initial public offering at
$38 per share, giving the world's No. 1 online social network a
$104 billion valuation in the third largest offering in U.S.
history. The stock begins trading on Friday on the Nasdaq.
  	
          	
    KEY EVENTS TO WATCH                         	
    * State Bank of India is expected to report net
profit doubled to about 36 billion rupees ($672.2 mln), largely
due to a lower base in the year-ago quarter and stronger loan
growth but bad or stressed assets are likely to rise
further.(1630 GMT)	
    * Other earnings: Coal India's, Tata Steel
TISC.NS> 	
    * Data for April consumer price inflation will be released. 	
    * India's bank loans, forex reserves data (1230 GMT)	
	
    INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH	
    FINANCIAL/REGULATORY	
    * The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) central board is
expected to discuss next week the elevated levels of unhedged
foreign currency exposure at private and state-owned companies,
which has made them increasingly vulnerable to the sharp
depreciation of the rupee.	
    According to data submitted by the Reserve Bank of India
(RBI) to the finance ministry, approximately 60 percent of
companies' non-trade related exposure is unhedged, while the
proportion of uncovered exposure for trade loans is lower at 40
percent, as of end of March. (Financial Express)	
    * An expert panel constituted by the Planning Commission has
cautioned the government over its burgeoning current account
deficit, saying the country cannot sustain a deficit in excess
of 3 percent for the next five years. (Economic Times)	
    * The tax authorities are all set to dial both Vodafone and
the Hutchison Group to recover the capital gains tax amounting
to 122 billion rupees, which they claim is due from a 2007 deal
in which the Hong Kong-based group sold its Indian telecom
business to the British telecom giant. (Economic Times)	
    	
    COMMODITIES ENERGY	
   * India's oil ministry has sought cash compensation of 490
billion rupees from the finance ministry to compensate state
fuel retailers for selling fuels at government-set cheaper rates
in the Jan-March quarter, an oil ministry source said on
Thursday. 	
    * The law ministry sees no legal hurdle in raising the price
of gas produced from Reliance Industries' D6 block, 
but the oil ministry is expected to oppose the move and is
focusing its attention on the gas pipeline from Turkmenistan,
which the cabinet approved on Thursday. (Economic Times)	
    * India's cabinet on Thursday allowed state-run gas-firm
GAIL (India) Ltd to sign a gas purchase agreement with
Turkmenistan's national oil firm, for supplies from a planned
multi-national pipeline, a government statement said.
 	
    * Coal India has introduced a more flexible policy
for resettling and rehabilitating people affected by its mining
projects, the government said on Thursday. (Economic Times)	
    * The Australian head of Adani Enterprises quit
this week amid delays in getting approval for the Indian
company's A$10.9 billion ($10.9 billion) coal and rail projects
in Queensland. 	
	
    PROPERTY	
    * Lodha Group is in advanced talks to buy a plot of land in
Mumbai from DLF, the country's largest listed real
estate developer, for about $500 million, two sources with
direct knowledge of the situation said. 	
    * Promoters of Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd 
are close to selling their 14-acre land in Bangalore to Godrej
Properties, the realty arm of the Godrej group, for
around 1 billion rupees, according to sources close to the
talks. (Business Standard)	
    	
    IT	
    * Wipro is likely to bag a contract worth 9.6
billion rupees from the Indian Air Force (IAF) to automate its
maintenance management system. (Business Standard)	
    	
    TELECOMS	
    * Bharti Airtel, India's top mobile phone
operator, on Thursday cut prices of its third-generation (3G)
mobile data services by about 70 percent under some plans, a
company statement showed. 	
	
    AUTOS	
    * German auto major Volkswagen AG on Thursday said it had
put on hold the proposed 20 billion rupee investment plan in
India, as the VAT (value-added tax) refund issue with the
Maharashtra government remained unresolved. (Business Standard)	
    	
    EARNINGS	
    * Jaypee Infratech's Jan-March net profit rose
39.60 percent to 3.49 billion rupees from a year ago.
 	
    * Mahindra Satyam posted a Jan-March net profit of 5.34
billion rupees vs a loss of 3.27 billion rupees in the same
quarter last year. 	
    	
    OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH                                      	
    * Indian debt/FX factors to watch               
  * Greek, Spanish woes push euro towards 2012 low       
   	
* Oil skids on euro zone woes, weak economic data         
 	
* Foreign institutional investor flows         
 	
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs                      
 	
	
	
	
	
	
	
	
	
	
	
	
	
	
	
	
	
	
	
 (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)

