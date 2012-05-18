FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2012 / 11:36 AM / 5 years ago

Indian shares gain on SBI's earnings, bucking Asian falls

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* SBI shares gain 5 percent after Q4 earnings
    * BSE index recovers from earlier fall of up 1.6 pct
    * Outlook weak; BSE posts fourth consecutive weekly loss

    By Manoj Dharra	
    MUMBAI, May 18 (Reuters) - India's main index recovered from
its lowest intraday level since Jan. 9 to gain on Friday after
stronger-than-expected earnings from State Bank of India
relieved concerns about non-performing assets and credit growth
in the lending sector.	
    The earnings from India's biggest bank offset a day of
continued global risk aversion that pummelled Asian shares, but
were not enough to prevent the BSE index from posting its fourth
consecutive weekly loss.	
    Analysts said the gains on Friday would prove temporary, and
that concerns about global markets, as well as about India's
economic and fiscal challenges would soon dominate trade.	
    Slowing policy reforms from the government have also been a
key concern for investors, and have contributed to send the
rupee to its third consecutive daily record low against
the dollar on Friday. 	
    "Changes on policy front are required and I don't expect
that to happen ... and therefore markets may go to December lows
because of deteriorating macro conditions" said Sandeep
Bharadwaj, head India Equities at brokerage Derivium Tradition.	
    The 30-share BSE index gained 0.5 percent to 	
16,152.75 points, after earlier falling as much as 1.6 percent
to four-month lows, and not far levels in December when Indian
markets were also hit hard by global as well as domestic
factors.	
    India's main index fell 0.86 percent for the week.	
    The 50-share NSE index added 0.44 percent to end at
4891.45 points on Friday.	
    SBI rose 5 percent and was among the day's big gainers after
it reported net profit surged to 40.50 billion rupees ($738
million) for the January-March quarter from a small profit a
year earlier. 	
    Analysts were particularly heartened after SBI set aside
28.4 billion rupees for bad loans in the March quarter, nearly
13 percent less than in the same period a year earlier.	
    SBI's gains pushed up other banks, with ICICI Bank
, the country's biggest private lender, rose 2.3
percent.	
    Shares of airlines surged as the steep falls in crude oil
prices helped offset worries that a dropping rupee would raise
the cost of fuel imports. 	
    Jet Airways rose 6.3 percent while Spicejet
 ended 8.7 percent higher.	
    Mahindra Satyam gained 5.7 percent after reporting
swinging to a better-than-expected profit of 5.34 billion rupees
($97.88 million) in Jan-March from a loss of 3.27 billion rupees
in the same period last year. 	
    But some blue chips extended a rout, with shares in Tata
Motors  down 4.15 percent, on continued worries about
global sales after it reported flat growth in April, shedding
12.64 percent for the week. 	
    India's auto shares are the biggest losers this week with
the auto index down 5.6 percent, as a record low
rupee is seen raising the cost of imports, royalty payments.	
    Maruti Suzuki fell 3.2 percent.	
    Power equipment maker Bharat Heavy Electricals 
fell 2.6 percent, having hit on Friday its lowest since October
2008, while non-ferrous metals producer Hindalco Industries
 lost 0.8 percent, having earlier hit its lowest since
September 2009.	
    	
 (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)

