Indian stocks to watch-May 23

GLOBAL MARKETS * The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange down 0.2 percent, while MSCI Asia ex-Japan fell 1.7 percent. Traders eye more measures on the rupee from RBI as well as the EU summit. * Asian shares retreated on Wednesday as hopes for fresh measures to tackle euro zone debt faded and caution set in ahead of a meeting of European leaders, with renewed fears Greece would leave the euro bloc dampening appetite for riskier assets. * U.S. stocks closed mostly flat on Tuesday after volatility late in the session, with weakness in materials and energy shares offsetting strength in financials. FACTORS TO WATCH * Reserve bank of India's board meets in Mussorie. This is a two-day meeting, where the Governor will meet the state's Chief Minister, industrialists, bankers. On Thursday the central bank's board meeting begins early in the morning and will conclude with a news briefing late afternoon. (0230 GMT) * Tech Mahindra, the Mahindra and Mahindra company that provides IT outsourcing services to telecom utilities, will report March quarter results after markets. (1130 GMT) * Bharat Heavy Electricals to report its audited Jan-March results. * Other Jan-March earnings: Rural Electricity Corporation , Canara Bank, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Tata Global Beverages, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Subex and Jyothy Laboratories. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH EARNINGS * India's Tata Communications reported a wider fourth-quarter consolidated loss, hit by higher costs and dragged by its South African unit, keeping the international telecoms carrier in the red for the third straight year. * Container Corporation of India Jan-March net profit fell 8.1 percent to 2.27 billion rupees from a year ago. ENERGY/COMMODITIES * Reliance Industries and partners BP and Canada's Niko Resources have abandoned the D4 oil and gas block off India's east coast, Niko said, underlining the production problems in the region. * Reliance Industries has been formally directed by the oil ministry's technical arm in 2006 to build an even bigger infrastructure despite uncertainty about output (Economic Times) * Reliance Industries will boost refining margins by $3 a barrel in three to four years from it $4-billion investment to build one of the world's largest gasification projects, industry sources said. (Economic Times) * The government's support for new investments in urea will be diluted to only brown field expansions due to the relentless rise in the price of natural gas in the world market. (Financial Express) * The coal ministry may soften its stance towards The Children's Investment Fund (TIC) to prevent the investment fund from resorting to arbitration under bilateral treaties in its standoff with Coal India <Coal. ns>. (Financial Express) * Losses in the power sector are accumulating as states continue to follow a cautious and staggered approach on tariff hikes despite the hefty increase in electricity purchase costs in recent years. (Financial Express) * Steel Authority of India Ltd <Sail. ns> plans to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees ($45.48 million) via the sale of 10-year structured bonds at 9.30 percent, two sources involved in the deal said on Tuesday. * Power Finance Corporation Ltd on Tuesday said it aims to raise $250 million via on overseas loan. TELECOMS * Vodafone Chief Executive Victorious Cola ramped up the rhetoric in his fight with the Indian government on Tuesday, accusing the country of deterring foreign investment but saying that he would not walk away. * Idea Cellular Ltd <Idea. ns> cut 3G Mobile data prices by up to 70 percent. * The industry body representing GSM-based operators and PSC on Tuesday said that tariffs would go up by as much 90 paisley per minute in cities, and by 29-34 paisley in the rest of the country, if the government were to accept Trait's proposal to raise 2G spectrum prices. (Economic Times) * The Department of Telecom (Do) will seek a rejection of sector regulator Trait's proposal to reduce the reserve price of airwaves for COMA operators. (Economic Times) * The Department of Telecommunications (Do) feels the bilateral pacts invoked by three foreign telecom investors on the recent cancellation of their licenses can't apply to these cases. (Business Standard) FINANCIAL * Blackstone is in talks with real estate developer Unitech to buy its two special economic zones in Gurgaon and Noida and an IT park in Kolkata in a deal worth over 30 billion rupees. (Economic Times) A senior executive at Unitech confirmed to ET the developments, but both Blackstone and Unitech declined to comment. * Warburg Pincus along with existing investors have pumped $32 million in fresh funds into Indian online classifieds firm Quikr. * Forum Synergies, an Indian private equity fund, is in advanced talks to raise an additional $50 million and is negotiating with Spanish investors for the funding. (Economic Times) AIRLINES * Jet Airway s, has decided to terminate contracts of 72 of its high-cost expatriate pilots. (Economic Times) * The Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA) estimates in an annual report that India's airline industry may end up collectively losing up to $1.4 billion. The report adds Jet Airways may place an order for almost 100 narrow body aircraft this fiscal "to meet both replacement and growth requirements". (Times of India) * The government has allowed Go Airlines to import fuel directly without sourcing it through state-owned Indian Oil, which will help the company save on hefty local taxes. (Economic Times) AUTOS * Fiat SpA, which recently split with its distribution partner in India, is open to bringing all of its vehicle brands to the country, said a senior executive who will soon take charge of the Italian company's India operations. * Ford India has expanded its diesel engine production capacity at the company's Maraimalainagar plant, near Chennai, said its managing director. The company has invested $72 million to raise capacity to 340,000 units from 250,000 previously. (Business Line) NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. 