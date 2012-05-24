Indian stocks to watch-May 24

GLOBAL MARKETS * The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange rose 0.6 percent, while MSCI Asia ex-Japan edged down 0.1 percent. * Asian shares were steady but remained vulnerable on Thursday amid signs European leaders were unable to deliver meaningful measures to resolve the region's deepening debt crisis. * U.S. stocks staged a late-day reversal on Wednesday, rallying into the close in another volatile session as a sharp rise in materials shares boosted the S&P 500 and gains in Apple helped lift the Nasdaq. FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian state oil companies raised the price of petrol on Thursday for the first time in more than six months in a gesture of fiscal discipline that economists said is unlikely to give a significant lift to the embattled rupee. Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp raised gasoline prices by 6.28 rupees per litre excluding local taxes from Thursday. Retail prices would be 11.5 percent higher in New Delhi. The move could adversely impact auto stocks, such as Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki and two-wheeler makers such as Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto raising concerns about sales of petrol vehicles. * India's Telecom Commission, a panel of bureaucrats, starts meeting at 0800 GMT to discuss the sector regulator's proposals to raise prices on an upcoming airwaves auction, which could impact stocks such as Bharti Airtel, Reliance Communications and IDEA Cellular. The regulator has suggested an auction starting price that is nearly 10 times higher than what carriers paid in 2008, and the limited number of slots risks further driving bid prices. * Reliance Power will announce results on Thursday and chief executive J.P.Chalasani will address a news conference in Mumbai. (1130 GMT) * Reserve Bank of India's board meets in Mussoorie. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH FINANCIAL * Life Insurance Corp (LIC) has offered to buy out the Unit state-owned Trust of India's stakes in ITC, Axis Bank and Larsen & Toubro, valued at 370 billion rupees, in a move that will ease the government's fiscal burden, but fuel debate on the insurer's risk and governance policies. (Economic Times) * Frontier Investments Group, the flagship investment vehicle of global microfinance and investment firm Accion International, is in the final stages of setting up its first fund, with $60-75 million in capital, to focus on emerging economies, with India as a priority market. (Economic Times) * FDI into India in 2011-12 34.4 percent to $46.84 billion, compared with $34.84 billion in 2010-11 and $37.74 billion in 2009-10, according to data from the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion. (Business Standard) ENERGY/COMMODITIES * India's gas demand is estimated to rise to 473 million cubic metres a day (mcmd) in 2017 from 166.2 mcmd now, oil minister S Jaipal Reddy said, as the country is boosting the use of cleaner fuel to power its economic expansion and cut subsidies. (Times of India) * NTPC Ltd said it plans to spend as much as $15 billion over a decade to secure overseas coal supplies as prices of the fuel tumble to a 19-month-low. (Business Standard) * Rashtriya Ispat Nigam (RINL) will sign a pact with iron ore miner National Mineral Development Corporation for a joint venture that aims to set up a 336 kilometre slurry pipeline and a pellet plant with an investment of 22 billion rupees. (Times of India) * Shriram Group is understood to be firming up a strategic plan to consolidate its presence in the cement sector. Shriram EPC, a publicly held company of Shriram Group, recently entered the cement sector by acquiring a majority stake in Andhra Pradesh-based cement manufacturer Sree Jayajothi Cements Ltd. (Business Standard) * India on Wednesday signed an agreement with Turkmenistan to buy 38 million standard cubic meters per day of natural gas at about $11.5/unit, paving the way for the construction of a pipeline via Afghanistan and Pakistan. (Economic Times) * Demand for gold in India, one of the world's top consumers, stayed weak on Wednesday after a fall in the rupee kept prices in the local market above the psychologically significant level of 29,000 rupees per 10 grams despite a drop overseas. * Madhucon Projects Ltd is seeking to raise about 6-7 billion rupees by divesting up to 26 percent stake in Simhapuri Energy, a subsidiary of the company. (Business Line) * Reliance Power is confident of starting coal production at the Moher and Moher Amlohri mines by September this year. The 200 billion rupees plant will supply power to seven states. (Business Line) TELECOMS * The government is set to pave the way for an end to mobile roaming within the country and usher in a country-wide number portability scheme along with faster broadband speed proposed in the New Telecom Policy. (Economic Times) * Commerce and Industry Minister Anand Sharma has criticised the telecom regulator's proposals on spectrum auctions, and said its implementation would render investments by mobile phone companies redundant. He thus becomes the first cabinet minister to oppose the contentious recommendations. (Economic Times) * The Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) has dismissed regulator Trai's proposal to provide state-run BSNL 27.5 billion rupees in subsidies for its rural landline operation, claiming it will result in duplication of subsidy payout. (Economic Times) EARNINGS * Tech Mahindra Ltd reported a three-fold rise in quarterly profit, beating market estimates, after its unit Mahindra Satyam swung to a better-than-expected profit. * Subex's Jan-March net profit fell 37 percent to 151.9 million rupees from a year earlier. RETAIL * Japan's Mitsubishi Corporation has asked Kishore Biyani to purchase a stake in Big Bazaar, Future Group's flagship retail business. Sources familiar with the development said the Japanese giant had made it a pre-condition to invest in Future Group's food sourcing and back-end infrastructure. (Business Standard) * Future Group has acquired the brand rights of bone china crockery brand Hitkari and will relaunch the once-popular brand in the mass-to-premium segment. (Economic Times) * Retail firm Lilliput Kidswear Ltd has begun working on a corporate debt restructuring plan and is in talks with a consortium of 10 banks for a 8.80 billion rupees package. (Mint) AIRLINE * As the deadlock between the government and 500 striking Air India pilots enters the 16th day, civil aviation minister Ajit Singh extended assurance of taking back terminated pilots if everyone resumed work, by reinstating one sacked pilot on Tuesday night. (Economic Times) PROPERTY * Goldman Sachs has agreed to take on lease 1.6 million square feet of office space - an area the size of nine football fields - in Bangalore, in what is the biggest recorded commercial property deal to date in India. (Economic Times) * Prices of residential properties corrected in 10 of the 15 Indian cities surveyed for RESIDEX - a housing price index - released by National Housing Bank (NHB) for the quarter ended March 31, compared with the December quarter. (Financial Express) NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Divya Chowdhuri; Editing by Rafael Nam)