Indian stocks to watch-May 24
#Basic Materials
May 24, 2012 / 3:30 AM / in 5 years

Indian stocks to watch-May 24

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS	
    * The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index
at Singapore Exchange rose 0.6 percent, while MSCI Asia
ex-Japan edged down 0.1 percent.	
    * Asian shares were steady but remained vulnerable on
Thursday amid signs European leaders were unable to deliver
meaningful measures to resolve the region's deepening debt
crisis.    	
    * U.S. stocks staged a late-day reversal on Wednesday,
rallying into the close in another volatile session as a sharp
rise in materials shares boosted the S&P 500 and gains in Apple
 helped lift the Nasdaq. 	
        	
    FACTORS TO WATCH    	
    * Indian state oil companies raised the price of petrol on
Thursday for the first time in more than six months in a gesture
of fiscal discipline that economists said is unlikely to give a
significant lift to the embattled rupee. 	
    Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp 
and Bharat Petroleum Corp raised gasoline prices by
6.28 rupees per litre excluding local taxes from Thursday.
Retail prices would be 11.5 percent higher in New Delhi.
 	
    The move could adversely impact auto stocks, such as Tata
Motors, Maruti Suzuki and two-wheeler makers
such as Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto 
raising concerns about sales of petrol vehicles.	
    * India's Telecom Commission, a panel of bureaucrats, starts
meeting at 0800 GMT to discuss the sector regulator's proposals
to raise prices on an upcoming airwaves auction, which could
impact stocks such as Bharti Airtel, Reliance
Communications and IDEA Cellular. 	
    The regulator has suggested an auction starting price that
is nearly 10 times higher than what carriers paid in 2008, and
the limited number of slots risks further driving bid prices.	
    * Reliance Power  will announce results on
Thursday and chief executive J.P.Chalasani will address a news
conference in Mumbai. (1130 GMT)	
    * Reserve Bank of India's board meets in Mussoorie. 	
    	
    INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH	
    FINANCIAL	
    * Life Insurance Corp (LIC) has offered to buy out the Unit
state-owned Trust of India's stakes in ITC, Axis Bank
 and Larsen & Toubro, valued at 370 billion
rupees, in a move that will ease the government's fiscal burden,
but fuel debate on the insurer's risk and governance policies.
(Economic Times)	
    * Frontier Investments Group, the flagship investment
vehicle of global microfinance and investment firm Accion
International, is in the final stages of setting up its first
fund, with $60-75 million in capital, to focus on emerging
economies, with India as a priority market. (Economic Times)	
    * FDI into India in 2011-12 34.4 percent to $46.84 billion,
compared with $34.84 billion in 2010-11 and $37.74 billion in
2009-10, according to data from the Department of Industrial
Policy and Promotion. (Business Standard)	
    	
    ENERGY/COMMODITIES	
    * India's gas demand is estimated to rise to 473 million
cubic metres a day (mcmd) in 2017 from 166.2 mcmd now, oil
minister S Jaipal Reddy said, as the country is boosting the use
of cleaner fuel to power its economic expansion and cut
subsidies. (Times of India)	
    * NTPC Ltd said it plans to spend as much as $15
billion over a decade to secure overseas coal supplies as prices
of the fuel tumble to a 19-month-low. (Business Standard)	
    * Rashtriya Ispat Nigam (RINL) will sign a pact with iron
ore miner National Mineral Development Corporation for
a joint venture that aims to set up a 336 kilometre slurry
pipeline and a pellet plant with an investment of 22 billion
rupees. (Times of India)	
    * Shriram Group is understood to be firming up a strategic
plan to consolidate its presence in the cement sector.	
    Shriram EPC, a publicly held company of Shriram
Group, recently entered the cement sector by acquiring a
majority stake in Andhra Pradesh-based cement manufacturer Sree
Jayajothi Cements Ltd. (Business Standard)	
    * India on Wednesday signed an agreement with Turkmenistan
to buy 38 million standard cubic meters per day of natural gas
at about $11.5/unit, paving the way for the construction of a
pipeline via Afghanistan and Pakistan. (Economic Times)	
    * Demand for gold in India, one of the world's top
consumers, stayed weak on Wednesday after a fall in the rupee
kept prices in the local market above the psychologically
significant level of 29,000 rupees per 10 grams despite a drop
overseas. 	
    * Madhucon Projects Ltd is seeking to raise about
6-7 billion rupees by divesting up to 26 percent stake in
Simhapuri Energy, a subsidiary of the company. (Business Line)	
    * Reliance Power is confident of starting coal
production at the Moher and Moher Amlohri mines by September
this year. The 200 billion rupees plant will supply power to
seven states. (Business Line)	
	
    TELECOMS	
    * The government is set to pave the way for an end to mobile
roaming within the country and usher in a country-wide number
portability scheme along with faster broadband speed proposed in
the New Telecom Policy. (Economic Times)	
    * Commerce and Industry Minister Anand Sharma has criticised
the telecom regulator's proposals on spectrum auctions, and said
its implementation would render investments by mobile phone
companies redundant.	
     He thus becomes the first cabinet minister to oppose the
contentious recommendations. (Economic Times)	
    * The Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) has dismissed
regulator Trai's proposal to provide state-run BSNL 
27.5 billion rupees in subsidies for its rural landline
operation, claiming it will result in duplication of subsidy
payout. (Economic Times)	
    	
    EARNINGS	
    * Tech Mahindra Ltd reported a three-fold rise in
quarterly profit, beating market estimates, after its unit
Mahindra Satyam swung to a better-than-expected
profit. 	
    * Subex's Jan-March net profit fell 37 percent to
151.9 million rupees from a year earlier. 	
	
    RETAIL	
    * Japan's Mitsubishi Corporation has asked Kishore
Biyani to purchase a stake in Big Bazaar, Future Group's
flagship retail business. Sources familiar with the development
said the Japanese giant had made it a pre-condition to invest in
Future Group's food sourcing and back-end infrastructure.
(Business Standard)	
    * Future Group has acquired the brand rights of bone china
crockery brand Hitkari and will relaunch the once-popular brand
in the mass-to-premium segment. (Economic Times)	
    * Retail firm Lilliput Kidswear Ltd has begun working on a
corporate debt restructuring plan and is in talks with a
consortium of 10 banks for a 8.80 billion rupees package. (Mint)	
	
    AIRLINE	
    * As the deadlock between the government and 500 striking
Air India pilots enters the 16th day, civil aviation
minister Ajit Singh extended assurance of taking back terminated
pilots if everyone resumed work, by reinstating one sacked pilot
on Tuesday night. (Economic Times)	
    	
    PROPERTY	
    * Goldman Sachs has agreed to take on lease 1.6
million square feet of office space - an area the size of nine
football fields - in Bangalore, in what is the biggest recorded
commercial property deal to date in India. (Economic Times)	
    * Prices of residential properties corrected in 10 of the 15
Indian cities surveyed for RESIDEX - a housing price index -
released by National Housing Bank (NHB) for the quarter ended
March 31, compared with the December quarter. (Financial
Express)	
	
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.	
    	
    	
    OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH                                      
 	
* Indian debt/FX factors to watch                   	
* Euro still shaky on Greek exit jitters; China eyed      	
* Brent crude gains more than $1                          	
* Foreign institutional investor flows         	
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs                      	
	
 (Compiled by Divya Chowdhuri; Editing by Rafael Nam)

