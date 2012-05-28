FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian stocks to watch-May 28
#Basic Materials
May 28, 2012 / 3:40 AM / in 5 years

Indian stocks to watch-May 28

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS    	
    * The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index
at Singapore Exchange fell 0.2 percent, while MSCI Asia
ex-Japan edged up 0.5 percent. 	
    * Asian shares and the euro edged up from lows on Monday as
surveys showing a lead in opinion polls for Greece's pro-bailout
camps helped ease risk aversion and calmed fears of a disorderly
exit from the euro bloc.        	
    * U.S. stocks ended their first positive week in four with a
down day on Friday as investors were reluctant to buy going into
a long weekend, with uncertainty still swirling around Europe.
    	
            	
    FACTORS TO WATCH        	
    * State-run Indian Oil Corp expected to post higher
profits for the March quarter due to lower share of fuel
subsidies but outlook remains uncertain due to lack of clarity
on the subsidy policy, among other factors. (1130 GMT)	
    * State-run Coal India expected to report higher
profit in the January-March quarter as it benefits from price
increases implemented in March last year. (1200 GMT)	
    * Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee speaks at a Bank of
India event on Monday evening. (1230 GMT)	
    * Other Jan-March Earnings: Bharat Forge, 
Britannia Industries, Indian Hotels Company,
Motherson Sumi Systems, Neyveli Lignite Corporation
, NMDC, Oil India, Engineers India
. 	
    	
    INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH	
    EARNINGS	
    Reliance Communications, India's second-biggest
mobile phone carrier by subscribers, reported its fiscal
fourth-quarter profit nearly doubled on sharply lower costs, in
what is its first profit rise in 11 quarters. 	
    * NHPC's Jan-March net profit rose 26 percent to
8.02 billion rupees from a year earlier. 	
    * Redington's Jan-March net profit rose 33.94
percent to 1.02 billion rupees from a year earlier. (Reuters)
 	
    * Sun TV's Jan-March net fell 23.56 percent to
1.59 billion rupees from a year ago. 	
    	
    FINANCIAL/REGULATORY	
    * India's capital market regulator said it would not settle
serious cases, such as insider trading and unfair trade
practices, through the use of consent orders - a mechanism that
avoids lengthy legal proceedings. 	
    * The Securities and Exchange Board of India is planning to
make clarifications in the Qualified Foreign Investor framework
that will enable non-resident Indians to make investments,
according to people familiar with the development. (Business
Standard)	
    * Mauritius, the tax haven which continues to enjoy a
special double taxation avoidance tax treaty with India, has
been the largest source of foreign investment in India - not
only in terms of FDI, but in portfolio investments as well.
(Financial Express)	
    * The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation 
is yet to receive all the required data to compile India's gross
domestic product data for 2011-12, though barely four days
remain to do so. (Business Standard)	
	
    TELECOMS	
    * India's Telecom Commission will ask the sector regulator
to analyse the potential impact of a proposed airwaves auction
base price that is seen as too high and has drawn protests from
carriers. 	
    * Bharti Airtel said on Sunday it would roll out
3G services in Rwanda in the next quarter and reiterated plans
to invest $100 million in the central African country.
 	
    * All licences pertaining to broadcasting services like DTH,
FM radio, television channels, cable services and IPTV will
continue to be allocated as composite licences. (Financial
Express)	
        	
    ENERGY/COMMODITIES	
    * India's coalition government opened the way for a partial
rollback of the steepest petrol hike in the country's history
after two days of street protests and dissent from within its
own ranks over the unpopular measure. 	
    * India's Jindal Steel & Power has agreed to buy a
9 percent stake in Gujarat NRE Coking Coal for A$25
million ($24 million) and agreed to buy 5 million tonnes of coal
over 10 years from the company's Australian mines.
 	
    * Suzlon Energy plans to raise $100 million to
$200 million by selling some "non-critical" assets this fiscal
year to pare its $2 billion debt, a senior official said, after
the wind turbine maker posted loss for the third year in a row.	
 	
    * A government committee will review terms of the contract
that oil & gas companies sign with the government, after a
controversy between Reliance Industries and the oil
ministry over declining KG-D6 output highlighted the need for a
change in the clauses. (Economic Times)	
    * Having slapped an arbitration notice on the government for
not allowing it to recover $1.5 billion of investments in the
Krishna-Godavrai basin, Reliance Industries has proposed to
submit a new plan that envisages an integrated development
approach for the entire D-6 block. (Economic Times)	
    * Despite being locked in a legal dispute with the petroleum
ministry over cost recovery issues stemming from its D6 block in
the Krishna Godavri basin, Reliance Industries Ltd is hopeful
the ministry will treat the legal dispute as a separate matter
and grant approvals required to resume production in the block.
(Economic Times)	
    * Reliance Industries (RIL) has approached the Bombay High
Court, urging that it be allowed to settle insider trading
allegations after India's capital market regulator said it would
not settle serious cases, such as insider trading and unfair
trade practices, through the use of consent orders. (Economic
Times)	
    * Jindal Steel and Power's $2.1-billion investment plan in
Bolivia is likely over as the company has said it is "not
hopeful of continuing" with the project. (Times of India)	
    * Lanco Infratech is selling its roads business
and is facing headwinds in securing the right price for its
power business as state electricity boards fail to pay up, and
fuel remains scarce. (Economic Times)	
    * International Coal Venture Ltd, a consortium of five
state-owned steel and power companies, is in talks with New
Zealand-based coal producer, Solid Energy, for potential coking
coal blocks they can develop together, sources closed to the
development said. (Economic Times)	
    * The power ministry has issued a directive to all state
governments and other central and state utilities asking them
not to propose any new gas-based power project at least until
the end of fiscal 2015. (Financial Express)	
    * Industry body CII today asked the government to move
swiftly to rationalise the prices of petroleum products such as
diesel and cooking oil. (Financial Express)	
    * Most states now levy greater tax on petrol than the
central government, without having to share the subsidy burden.
(Business Standard)	
    * State-run NHPC Ltd along wi th the Bhutan
government expects to soon finalise details of a joint venture
company, to be set up for developing 770-Mw Chamkharchhu-1 hydro
power project in the neighbouring nation. (Business Standard)	
    * The road ministry has turned down the Prime Minister's
Office's proposal of awarding 15,300 kilometer of road projects
in the current fiscal, which is almost double of the planned
target. (Economic Times)	
	
    IT	
    * The Central Board of Direct Taxes, an arm of the finance
ministry, has asked tax offices in cities where software firms
are based to share their views and details on tax notices served
on these companies.	
    The board may come out with a clarification that is expected
to soften the tax blow on many software companies, including
some of the big names in the Indian IT industry. (Economic
Times)	
    	
    AUTO	
    * Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover has begun a
feasibility study to manufacture its vehicles in India.
(Economic Times)	
    * Mahindra & Mahindra is in talks with U.S.-based
Travelers Group to enter the fast-growing 400 billion rupees
general insurance business, people close to the development
said. (Economic Times)	
    * German luxury car maker Audi today said it is looking at
over 45 per cent sales growth this year in India and is
introducing its global customer-oriented programme, Audi
CarLife-Advance, as part of the plan. (Financial Express)	
	
    PHARMA	
    * The drug price regulator may allow pharma companies to
raise their margins in packaging cost of medicines. (Business
Standard)	
    	
    RETAIL	
    * International cash and carry chains in the retail sector
want to expand through the year in India, despite the economic
slowdown and dip in foreign investor confidence. (Business
Standard)	
    * Luxury hotel chain The Lalit will invest 12 billion rupees
to expand its business in the next three years, which also
includes entering the mid-level segment. (Times of India)	
        	
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.	
    	
    OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH                                      
 	
* Indian debt/FX factors to watch                   	
* Euro off two-year lows on Greek polls                  	
* Brent crude rises above $107; Greece, Iran eyed         	
* Foreign institutional investor flows         	
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs                      	
    	
	
 (Compiled by Divya Chowdhuri; Editing by Rafael Nam)

