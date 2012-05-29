Indian stocks to watch-May 29

GLOBAL MARKETS * The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange rose 0.1 percent, while MSCI Asia ex-Japan edged up 0.5 percent. * Asian shares eased on Tuesday, with a relief rally from last week's heavy selling faltering quickly as a surge in Spanish borrowing costs added to simmering worries about Europe's debt restructuring challenges. * U.S. markets were shut overnight for Memorial Day holiday. FACTORS TO WATCH * Tata Motors releases its fiscal year results, with all eyes on the performance from Jaguar Land Rover -- the luxury arm that brought in over 90 percent of the car maker's profit during fiscal Q3. Analysts are expecting a 21.7 percent increase in profits on a 32.8 percent hike in revenues (1130 GMT) * State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp, the country's biggest oil producer, is likely to post a higher March quarter net profit, but a higher share of subsidy burden due to government-set fuel prices is expected to take the shine off gains from higher crude oil prices * Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, top drug company by market capitalisation, will announce its Q4 numbers * Steel Authority of India, India's largest domestic producer expected to report an improvement in quarterly profit on the back of better selling prices and easing raw material costs. * Hindustan Petroleum Corporation will announce its fourth quarter results. * State-run Coal India, which on Monday posted its first decline in quarterly profits since listing in 2010, holds an investor/analyst call. (1130 GMT) * RBI deputy governor Anand Sinha to deliver an address on the impact of Basel III on bank operations, profitability and capital management at the BFSI Investor Conference organised by ICICI Securities. (1030 GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH EARNINGS * State miner Coal India, which earlier this year reversed a price increase under pressure from power producers, on Monday reported its first decline in quarterly profit since listing in 2010, weighed down by a steep increase in wage bills. * NMDC's Jan-March net profit fell 21.8 percent to 16.42 billion rupees from a year ago. * Trent Jan-March net profit rose more than two-fold to 195.3 million rupees from a year earlier. * Balrampur Chini Mills Jan-March net profit rose 15 percent to 1.3 billion rupees from a year earlier. ENERGY/COMMODITIES * The new consent order framework announced by the Securities and Exchange Board of India will apply to a Reliance Industries Ltd case over previous stock transactions and other existing ones. (Business Standard) * GVK Power & Infrastructure has won environmental approval from the state of Queensland for its A$6.4 billion ($6.30 billion) Alpha coal project, clearing a key hurdle towards winning a lease for the Australian mine. * Indian Oil Corporation on Monday hinted that it could reduce petrol price by up to 1.25 rupees a litre even as its profit in the fourth quarter of 2011-12 trebled on the back of cash dole from the government. (Times of India) * Rural Development Minister Jairam Ramesh has urged the government to cut fuel subsidies and take a quick decision on opening the retail sector to foreign investment. (Economic Times) * South Korea's POSCO has agreed to a fresh set of terms and conditions stipulated by the Odisha state government to kick off its much-delayed 12-million tonne mega steel project near Paradip in Odisha. (Economic Times) State-run Oil India said it is in talks to buy a controlling stake in Mukesh Ambani's privately held company Reliance Gas Transportation Infrastructure (RGTIL). (Economic Times) * In a bid to bolster its cash flows and placate creditors of its beleaguered Mundra project, Tata Power plans to transfer three quarters of its stake in Indonesian coal mines to a subsidiary, Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd. (Mint) * After four years the decks have finally been cleared for Western Coalfields, a subsidiary of Coal India, to proceed with its 33 coal mining projects in the state of Maharashtra. (Mint) FINANCIAL * The Reserve Bank of India has removed restrictions imposed on banks which earlier prevented lenders from levying penalty on customers for foreclosure of some term deposits. * U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC and India's ICICI Venture, the private equity arm of No.2 Indian lender ICICI Bank, are close to raising $350 million to invest in distressed assets in India, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. * India is looking at ways to attract new capital flows from foreign investors as a way to bolster its ailing currency, a senior finance ministry official said on Monday. The government is expected to announce this week steps that could include easing rules for overseas retail investors to buy local shares or bonds, the official, who did not wish to be named, told reporters. (Economic Times) * The Forward Markets Commission, the regulator for the futures segment, is ready with a multi-pronged strategy - including a check on the commodities' open interest positions and review of all contracts - as part of a crackdown. (Times of India) * State Bank of India plans to come out with a medium-term notes issue worth about $1 billion before August. (Business Line) AIRLINES * Air India may soon follow Kingfisher in cutting flights and reducing its pilot workforce, 400 of whom have been on strike for three weeks now. (Times of India) * Air India, which is operating a curtailed global flight schedule due to the pilots' strike, is likely to reopen international bookings and firm up a fresh operating schedule by this weekend with the help of 130 executive pilots. (Business Standard) HEALTH CARE/PHARMA * Fortis Healthcare Ltd spun off its non-core business and related assets into a separate company that will be listed as a business trust on the Singapore Exchange to raise around 20 billion rupees, said a senior company executive. (Economic Times) * Israel's Teva Pharmaceuticals will not launch atorvastatin, the generic version of the world's best-selling drug Lipitor. That could help Indian companies Ranbaxy Laboratories and Dr Reddy's Laboratories garner larger sales of the medicine in the U.S. (Economic Times) TELECOMS * Mobile phone companies may to shell out significantly lower amounts for airwaves in the upcoming auctions if the panel of ministers on spectrum sale accepts a proposal to halve the tenure to a 10-year period. (Economic Times) * British telecom giant Vodafone is likely to rely on international arbitration under the India-Netherlands investment protection agreement rather than approach Indian courts in dispute with the Indian tax authorities, according to an executive aware of the company's plans. (Economic Times) PROPERTY * Peninsula Land has sold space in an office building in Mumbai to financial services firms, including Tata Capital, National Realty, India Nivesh Insurance Brokers and Tata AIG Life Insurance, for 1.7 billion rupees. (Economic Times) * Hotel Leelaventure's promoter group firm, Leela Lace Holdings has pledged 19.08 percent stake to SBI and Bank of Baroda. (Business Line) AUTOS * Ashok Leyland Finance, an arm of the Hinduja group, is in talks to sell a small stake to private equity funds. The firm's promoters, truck and bus maker Ashok Leyland and the parent Hinduja Group, want to sell 10 percent to raise about 1 billion rupees for business expansion. OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Euro wobbles near 2-year low * Brent crude oil closes above $107 on Greece, Iran * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs