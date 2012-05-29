FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian stocks to watch-May 29
#Basic Materials
May 29, 2012 / 3:43 AM / in 5 years

Indian stocks to watch-May 29

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS      	
    * The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index
at Singapore Exchange rose 0.1 percent, while MSCI Asia
ex-Japan edged up 0.5 percent. 	
    * Asian shares eased on Tuesday, with a relief rally from
last week's heavy selling faltering quickly as a surge in
Spanish borrowing costs added to simmering worries about
Europe's debt restructuring challenges.          	
    * U.S. markets were shut overnight for Memorial Day
holiday.               	
    	
    FACTORS TO WATCH          	
    * Tata Motors releases its fiscal year results,
with all eyes on the performance from Jaguar Land Rover -- the
luxury arm that brought in over 90 percent of the car maker's
profit during fiscal Q3.	
    Analysts are expecting a 21.7 percent increase in profits on
a 32.8 percent hike in revenues (1130 GMT)  	
    * State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp, the
country's biggest oil producer, is likely to post a higher March
quarter net profit, but a higher share of subsidy burden due to
government-set fuel prices is expected to take the shine off
gains from higher crude oil prices	
    * Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, top drug company
by market capitalisation, will announce its Q4 numbers	
    * Steel Authority of India,  India's largest
domestic producer expected to report an improvement in quarterly
profit on the back of better selling prices and easing raw
material costs.	
    * Hindustan Petroleum Corporation will announce
its fourth quarter results. 	
    * State-run Coal India, which on Monday posted its first
decline in quarterly profits since listing in 2010, holds an
investor/analyst call. (1130 GMT)	
    * RBI deputy governor Anand Sinha to deliver an address on
the impact of Basel III on bank operations, profitability and
capital management at the BFSI Investor Conference organised by
ICICI Securities. (1030 GMT)	
	
    INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH	
    EARNINGS	
    * State miner Coal India, which earlier this year
reversed a price increase under pressure from power producers,
on Monday reported its first decline in quarterly profit since
listing in 2010, weighed down by a steep increase in wage
bills. 	
    * NMDC's Jan-March net profit fell 21.8 percent to
16.42 billion rupees from a year ago. 	
    * Trent Jan-March net profit rose more than
two-fold to 195.3 million rupees from a year earlier.
 	
    * Balrampur Chini Mills Jan-March net profit rose
15 percent to 1.3 billion rupees from a year earlier.
 	
    	
    ENERGY/COMMODITIES	
    * The new consent order framework announced by the
Securities and Exchange Board of India will apply to a Reliance
Industries Ltd case over previous stock transactions
and other existing ones. (Business Standard)	
    * GVK Power & Infrastructure has won environmental
approval from the state of Queensland for its A$6.4 billion
($6.30 billion) Alpha coal project, clearing a key hurdle
towards winning a lease for the Australian mine. 	
    * Indian Oil Corporation on Monday hinted that it
could reduce petrol price by up to 1.25 rupees a litre even as
its profit in the fourth quarter of 2011-12 trebled on the back
of cash dole from the government. (Times of India)	
    * Rural Development Minister Jairam Ramesh has urged the
government to cut fuel subsidies and take a quick decision on
opening the retail sector to foreign investment. (Economic
Times)	
    * South Korea's POSCO has agreed to a fresh set
of terms and conditions stipulated by the Odisha state
government to kick off its much-delayed 12-million tonne mega
steel project near Paradip in Odisha. (Economic Times)	
    State-run Oil India said it is in talks to buy a
controlling stake in Mukesh Ambani's privately held company
Reliance Gas Transportation Infrastructure (RGTIL). (Economic
Times)	
    * In a bid to bolster its cash flows and placate creditors
of its beleaguered Mundra project, Tata Power plans to
transfer three quarters of its stake in Indonesian coal mines to
a subsidiary, Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd. (Mint)	
    * After four years the decks have finally been cleared for
Western Coalfields, a subsidiary of Coal India, to
proceed with its 33 coal mining projects in the state of
Maharashtra. (Mint)	
    	
    FINANCIAL	
    * The Reserve Bank of India has removed restrictions imposed
on banks which earlier prevented lenders from levying penalty on
customers for foreclosure of some term deposits. 	
    * U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC
 and India's ICICI Venture, the private equity arm of
No.2 Indian lender ICICI Bank, are close to raising
$350 million to invest in distressed assets in India, two
sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
 	
    * India is looking at ways to attract new capital flows from
foreign investors as a way to bolster its ailing currency, a
senior finance ministry official said on Monday.	
    The government is expected to announce this week steps that
could include easing rules for overseas retail investors to buy
local shares or bonds, the official, who did not wish to be
named, told reporters. (Economic Times) 	
    * The Forward Markets Commission, the regulator for the
futures segment, is ready with a multi-pronged strategy -
including a check on the commodities' open interest positions
and review of all contracts - as part of a crackdown. (Times of
India)	
    * State Bank of India plans to come out with a
medium-term notes issue worth about $1 billion before August.
(Business Line)	
	
    AIRLINES	
    * Air India may soon follow Kingfisher in
cutting flights and reducing its pilot workforce, 400 of whom
have been on strike for three weeks now. (Times of India)	
    * Air India, which is operating a curtailed global
flight schedule due to the pilots' strike, is likely to reopen
international bookings and firm up a fresh operating schedule by
this weekend with the help of 130 executive pilots. (Business
Standard)	
    	
    HEALTH CARE/PHARMA	
    * Fortis Healthcare Ltd spun off its non-core
business and related assets into a separate company that will be
listed as a business trust on the Singapore Exchange to raise
around 20 billion rupees, said a senior company executive.
(Economic Times)	
    * Israel's Teva Pharmaceuticals will not launch
atorvastatin, the generic version of the world's best-selling
drug Lipitor. That could help Indian companies Ranbaxy
Laboratories and Dr Reddy's Laboratories 
garner larger sales of the medicine in the U.S. (Economic Times)	
    	
    TELECOMS	
    * Mobile phone companies may to shell out significantly
lower amounts for airwaves in the upcoming auctions if the panel
of ministers on spectrum sale accepts a proposal to halve the
tenure to a 10-year period. (Economic Times)	
    * British telecom giant Vodafone is likely to rely
on international arbitration under the India-Netherlands
investment protection agreement rather than approach Indian
courts in dispute with the Indian tax authorities, according to
an executive aware of the company's plans. (Economic Times)	
    	
    PROPERTY	
    * Peninsula Land has sold space in an office
building in Mumbai to financial services firms, including Tata
Capital, National Realty, India Nivesh Insurance Brokers and
Tata AIG Life Insurance, for 1.7 billion rupees. (Economic
Times)	
    * Hotel Leelaventure's promoter group firm, Leela
Lace Holdings has pledged 19.08 percent stake to SBI 
and Bank of Baroda. (Business Line)	
   	
    AUTOS	
    * Ashok Leyland Finance, an arm of the Hinduja group, is in
talks to sell a small stake to private equity funds. The firm's
promoters, truck and bus maker Ashok Leyland and the
parent Hinduja Group, want to sell 10 percent to raise about 1
billion rupees for business expansion. (Economic Times)	
    	
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.	
	
    OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH                                      	
* Indian debt/FX factors to watch                   
 	
* Euro wobbles near 2-year low                           
 	
* Brent crude oil closes above $107 on Greece, Iran       
 	
* Foreign institutional investor flows         
 	
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs                      
 	
	
 (Compiled by Divya Chowdhuri; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
