Indian shares falter after weak Q4 GDP data
May 31, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

Indian shares falter after weak Q4 GDP data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 31 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Thursday after economic growth data came well below expectations, though indexes cut its earlier bigger losses on the back of volatility that traders attributed to the expiry of derivatives.

India’s economy grew at an annual rate of 5.3 percent in the last quarter of the fiscal year ended in March 2012, much below market expectations.

Reliance Industries rose 0.09 percent for the day, seeing big swings in the afternoon session ahead of the expiration of derivatives.

Tata Motors shares extended losses for the second day in row, ending down 4.1 percent. ICICI Bank dropped 4.2 percent as the stock went ex-dividend on Thursday.

India’s main 30-share BSE index provisionally fell 0.57 percent at 16,218.53 points. The broader 50-share NSE index fell 0.54 percent at 4,924.25 points. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)

