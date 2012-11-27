Indian shares end higher, await reforms agenda push

MUMBAI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares provisionally ended higher on Tuesday as investors expected new highs in December as hopes rise about the government's willingness to push through reforms, which would eventually aid growth and avoid a downgrade threat. Banking shares led the gains with HDFC Bank rising 3 percent and ICICI Bank ending 1.73 percent higher. Infosys added 1.96 percent, while Bharti Airtel rose 4.75 percent. The BSE index provisionally ended up 1.59 percent, while the NSE index also gained 1.62 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)