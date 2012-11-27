FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares end higher, await reforms agenda push
November 27, 2012

Indian shares end higher, await reforms agenda push

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares provisionally ended
higher on Tuesday as investors expected new highs in December as
hopes rise about the government's willingness to push through
reforms, which would eventually aid growth and avoid a downgrade
threat.
    Banking shares led the gains with HDFC Bank rising
3 percent and ICICI Bank ending 1.73 percent higher.
    Infosys added 1.96 percent, while Bharti Airtel
 rose 4.75 percent.
    The BSE index provisionally ended up 1.59 percent,
while the NSE index also gained 1.62 percent. 

 (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
