Indian stocks to watch - June 26

June 26 (Reuters) - GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.28 percent up and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.98 percent higher.

* Asian shares edged higher to reverse a four-day losing streak on Wednesday as investors took comfort from firm U.S. data underscoring an American recovery, and assurances from China’s central bank to provide funds to institutions if needed.

* U.S. stocks rose by the most in nearly two weeks on Tuesday after data showed business investment and the housing recovery continued apace, reassuring investors worried about the Federal Reserve’s plans to reduce its massive monetary stimulus.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on a two-day visit to the troubled state of Jammu and Kashmir to inaugurate India’s longest railway tunnel in Srinagar.

* An Indian ministerial panel meets to discuss the pricing of 2G mobile phone airwaves in the next auction and other issues around the planned auction. (1130 GMT)

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

Bajaj Auto gets work stoppage notice from workmen’s union of Chakan plant

Sanofi, Novartis and GSK in race to buy Elder Pharma's domestic formulations business - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/keq29t)

Tamil Nadu offers to buy Neyveli Lignite stake via State PSUs - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/neq29t)

Overload of foreigners on boards may ground Jet-Etihad deal; aviation min objects - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/peq29t)

Reliance Capital to spin off retail lending; ropes in Japanese financial firms - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/qeq29t)

India’s market regulator eases foreign investment rules

India to lift FDI cap in some sectors by July 3rd week - minister

India’s central bank moves to deter rural gold buying

India cbank allows telcos to refinance rupee loans until March

India cbank extends buyback time period of FCCBs till Dec 31

Merck & Co wins injunction against Indian firm over diabetes drugs

India’s Strides Arcolab gets WHO nod for malaria treatment

Aditya Birla Nuvo to apply for banking license

India cbank discontinues overseas borrowings in renminbi immediately

Spice Group to seek banking licence, in talks to rope in S'pore investor - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/req29t)