Indian stocks to watch-May 7

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange flat, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.7 percent. * Asian shares dipped and the safe-haven yen hovered just above a multi-month high against the dollar in early trade on Wednesday as the heightened possibility of Ukraine slipping into civil war dampened risk sentiment. * U.S. stocks fell broadly on Tuesday, closing at session lows, with AIG pulling financial shares lower after disappointing earnings and as a slide in Twitter took down other names in the technology and internet space. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * Lupin Ltd Jan-March earnings INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. India acts to repair reputation as drugs exporter - NTPC to snap supply to Delhi's cash-strapped BSES from June - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/fad29v) UltraTech Cement may consider buying Holcim-Lafarge assets - Bloomberg in Mint (link.reuters.com/dad29v) Govt may pump 200 bln rupees into public sector banks - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/cad29v) Penalty coming for vehicle recall based on numbers, safety issues - Business Line (link.reuters.com/bad29v) Bajaj Auto to report 'best ever' profit for FY14 - Business Line (link.reuters.com/zyc29v) India's Gujarat Pipavav Port March-quarter net profit up 72.47 pct - Future Lifestyle to acquire Spykar for 1 bln rupees - Times of India (link.reuters.com/xyc29v) Sistema JSFC seeks nod to raise stake in India unit to 100 pct - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/wyc29v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)