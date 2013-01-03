Indian stocks to watch-Jan 3

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange gained 0.36 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan rose 0.2 percent. * Most Asian stock markets held on to gains on hopes of a steady economic revival in China although oil gave back some of the previous session's strong gains as investors took some money off the table and braced for more budget battles in the U.S. * U.S. stocks kicked off the new year with their best day in over a year on Wednesday, sparked by relief over a last-minute deal in Washington to avert the "fiscal cliff". EVENTS TO WATCH * An Indian ministerial panel is likely to meet to discuss the government's plan for the next airwave auction. (0430 GMT) * Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao to deliver the welcome address at the C.D. Deshmukh Memorial Lecture. (1230 GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * SEBI has proposed to strengthen share buyback norms by mandating that listed companies purchase a minimum 50 percent of the targeted shares and complete the process in three months from the launch of the repurchase. (Economic Times) here * Urjit Patel has been appointed as a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, banking secretary D.K. Mittal told Reuters on Wednesday. (Reuters) * Funds focused on banks were the top performers in India in 2012, according to data from fund tracker Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, after the banking sub-index surged nearly 57 percent last year. (Reuters) ENERGY/COMMODITIES * India's central bank has asked that volume and value restrictions be placed on gold imports by banks and agencies to help rein in a current account gap which touched an all-time high in the July-September quarter. * The coal ministry said 35 power firms have so far entered into fuel supply agreements with Coal India Ltd. (Press Trust of India via Business Sandard) here * Reliance Industries Ltd wants to merge four of its associate companies in real estate with its main property development subsidiary. While a company spokesperson declined to comment on the matter, senior executives with top audit firms say the company could do it for various reasons such as getting investors in the main operating company and ensuring cost efficiencies. (Business Standard) here India's manufacturing activity surged to a six-month high in December, boosted by strong factory output and a spike in new orders, both of which hit their highest levels since June, a business survey showed on Wednesday. * Electricity bills of consumers across the country are likely to rise about 20 percent this year, as Power Secretary P Uma Shankar pursues pricing reforms seen vital for the stuttering sector. (Economic Times) here * CRH PLC and Holcim are in independent talks with the Shriram Group to purchase a controlling stake in Sree Jayajothi Cements, a person with knowledge of the development told The Economic Times. (Economic Times) here INDUSTRIAL * Tata Group plans to invest more than 450 billion rupees ($8.2 billion) over the next two years, its newly appointed Chairman Cyrus Mistry wrote in an internal mail on Wednesday. (Reuters) AIRLINES * Jet Airways Ltd is the front-runner for an investment by Etihad Airways, a senior Indian government source said on Wednesday, adding the Gulf carrier could pay up to $330 million for a 24 percent stake in the Indian company. (Reuters) TELECOMS * The Department of Telecommunications has informed all GSM mobile companies about its decision to impose a one-time airwaves charge from the beginning of this year, according to an order dated December 28 and viewed by The Economic Times. (Economic Times) here IT * Geometric has acquired 3Cap Technologies GmbH (3Cap), a German specialist in electronics engineering for the automotive industry. Mumbai-based Geometric said 3Cap is valued at 11 million euros, of which 7.5 million euros will be paid up front.(Economic Times) here NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manoj Rawal; Editing by)