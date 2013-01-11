Indian stocks to watch-Jan 11

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.1 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan fell 0.2 percent. Ÿ * U.S. stocks rose on Thursday and the S&P 500 ended at a fresh five-year high as stronger-than-expected exports from China spurred optimism about global growth prospects.  EVENTS TO WATCH * November factory data (0530 GMT) * RBI to release India forex reserves, bank loan data (1130 GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. TOP NEWS * Infosys Ltd said on Friday its October-December consolidated net profit was 23.69 billion rupees, above consensus forecasts of 21.01 billion rupees. FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * India's central bank raised concerns over states governments' debt repayment capacity from fiscal year 2017/18 because of higher market borrowings and the recently announced bailout scheme for state-owned power companies. (Reuters) * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram plans to meet investors in Asia and Europe this month in a drive to try and boost capital flows into Asia's third-largest economy, four sources with direct knowledge of the plan said. (Reuters) * The 2013/14 budget is likely to have a package of measures to address concerns related to foreign taxation and transfer pricing, the Business Standard newspaper reported citing "officials in the know" (Business Standard) here * National Stock Exchange and Japan Exchange Group will seek to launch yen-denominated futures based on the Nifty index of Indian stocks, the bourse operators said on Thursday. (Reuters) ENERGY/COMMODITIES * Lenders to Suzlon Energy Ltd are demanding the company raise equity of 50 billion rupees or sell its unit REpower before any loan restructuring as wary banks do not want a repeat of the Kingfisher fiasco, two people familiar with the development said. (Economic Times) here * GAIL Ltd plans to raise capacity at its Dabhol LNG terminal to 7 million tonnes in two years from 5 million tonnes now, its Chairman B.C. Tripathi said on Thursday. (Reuters) * Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd will buy a stake of nearly 20 percent in Karnalyte for C$45 million ($45.5 million), or C$8.15 per share. (Reuters) INFRASTRUCTURE * The ministry of road transport and highways and National Highways Authority of India are weighing various options, including initiating procedures to debar GMR Infrastructure Ltd from upcoming road projects for few years, The Financial Express reported citing "sources in the know".(Financial Express) AIRLINES * Kingfisher Airlines Ltd's promoter Vijay Mallya has reassured employees that the airline will fly by summer with a 6.5 billion rupees infusion from the UB Group, but also added that no investor has, as yet, signed on to invest more money in the airline. (Mint) here * Separately, the Service Tax Department has issued a notice to Kingfisher, "impounding" all its aircraft, unidentified department sources in Mumbai told Press Trust of India, according to a report carried in The Economic Times. (PTI in Economic Times) here TELECOMS * The Department of Telecommunications has asked telecom majors Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone India to pay around 38 billion rupees as one-time spectrum fee this month, sources close to the development told Press Trust of India in a report carried by The Economic Times. (PTI in Economic Times) here RETAIL * SEBI is not in favour of a put option in the agreement between United Spirits Ltd and Diageo Plc, as it is akin to a forward contract and a violation of Indian laws, a person with knowledge of the discussions told The Economic Times. (Economic Times) here * Future Ventures India Ltd is in advanced talks to buy 25 percent stake in Tresmode, valuing the footwear retailer at 1.8 billion rupees, said two persons with direct knowledge of the transaction. (Economic Times) here * Talks between Actis Capital and foreign retail companies to sell the former's 70 per cent in retail firm Nilgiris Dairy Farm have failed over valuation issues and lack of clarity on whether states would allow foreign players in multi-brand retail, according to a banking source. (Business Standard) Actis was in talks with Lawson Inc, 7-Eleven and Tesco Plc and was looking at a valuation of 8.2 billion rupees for its stake in Nilgiris, the source was quoted as saying by the newspaper. here NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manoj Rawal; Editing by)