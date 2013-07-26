Indian stocks to watch - July 26

July 26 (Reuters) - GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.2 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.56 percent higher.

* Tokyo shares fell sharply on Friday as the yen rose to a two-week high versus the dollar, with investors turning cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy meeting next week.

* The Nasdaq climbed on Thursday, led by a rally in Facebook a day after its earnings, but the broader market’s advance was modest after another round of mixed earnings reports.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Earnings on Friday: Hindustan Unilever Ltd and Wipro Ltd

* The Reserve Bank of India’s Deputy Governor K.C. Chakrabarty will deliver the inaugural address at the National Conference on Financial Frauds - Risks and Prevention, organised by an industry body in New Delhi. (0530 GMT)

* Oil minister Veerappa Moily to inaugurate a gas conference in Mumbai. (0530 GMT)

* India’s foreign reserves and bank lending data (1130 GMT)

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Sebi looking at minority interest in Holcim-Ambuja Cements deal - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/mes89t)

India’s DLF to sell stake in insurance joint venture to pare debt - Reuters

Vedanta gets India court nod for merger of units - Reuters

India’s Sterlite Industries April-June net down 22.30 pct - Reuters

S&P revises Tata Motor's outlook to stable from positive - Mint (link.reuters.com/nes89t)

Bata India April-June net up 17.64 pct - Reuters

India’s monsoon about a fifth above average in past week - Reuters

Hindustan Unilever says LIC sold 67.3 mln shares of co - Reuters

India’s June coal output falls as rain hits mines - Reuters (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)