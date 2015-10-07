Sensex, Nifty rise for sixth session; remain near 1-1/2 month highs

A broker laughs while speaking to a colleague, as they trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The BSE Sensex and Nifty rose for a sixth consecutive session on Wednesday as oil explorers such as ONGC rose, tracking a rebound in crude prices, while auto makers such as Mahindra & Mahindra gained on hopes the upcoming festive season would boost sales.

The Sensex rose 0.38 percent to 27,035.85. The Nifty added 0.3 percent to 8,177.40. Both indexes earlier hit their highest since Aug. 21.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS) rose 4.2 percent, while Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (MAHM.NS) added 1.9 percent.