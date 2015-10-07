FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sensex, Nifty rise for sixth session; remain near 1-1/2 month highs
October 7, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Sensex, Nifty rise for sixth session; remain near 1-1/2 month highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A broker laughs while speaking to a colleague, as they trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The BSE Sensex and Nifty rose for a sixth consecutive session on Wednesday as oil explorers such as ONGC rose, tracking a rebound in crude prices, while auto makers such as Mahindra & Mahindra gained on hopes the upcoming festive season would boost sales.

The Sensex rose 0.38 percent to 27,035.85. The Nifty added 0.3 percent to 8,177.40. Both indexes earlier hit their highest since Aug. 21.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS) rose 4.2 percent, while Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (MAHM.NS) added 1.9 percent.

Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Rafael Nam; Editing by Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
