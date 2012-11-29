FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares near 19-month high on reform hopes, Goldman upgrade
November 29, 2012 / 9:41 AM / in 5 years

Indian shares near 19-month high on reform hopes, Goldman upgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares  
hit their highest in nearly 19 months on hopes the logjam in
parliament may end after the government agreed to a vote on
allowing foreign entry in multi-brand retail and helped by an
upgrade of Indian equities by Goldman Sachs.
    The BSE index rose to its highest since May 2, 2011 when it
hit an intraday high of 19,253.87. 
    Goldman Sachs raised Indian stocks to 'overweight' from
'market-weight', citing growth recovery and inflation moderation
ahead. 
    The NSE index also hit its highest level since April
28, 2011. 

 (Reporting by Manoj Dharra, Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)

