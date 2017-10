MUMBAI, May 3 (Reuters) - Shares in Indian sugar producers surged on Thursday after the government removed any limits on export volumes, raising expectations for improved profits in the sector.

Shree Renuka Sugars, a private sector integrated sugar producer, rose 4.4 percent. Bajaj Hindusthan added 3.8 percent, while Balrampur Chini Mills advanced 4.1 percent. (Reporting by Mumbai Markets Team)