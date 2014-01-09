FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesian bank shares rise ahead of cbank rate decision
#Credit Markets
January 9, 2014 / 7:56 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesian bank shares rise ahead of cbank rate decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Indonesian banking index rose 1.1 percent to 534.5 ahead of a rate decision by the central bank.

Bank Indonesia is expected to keep its key reference rate unchanged at 7.5 percent on Thursday, according to a Thomson Reuters poll.

State-controlled lender Bank Rakyat Indonesia jumped 2.79 percent to 7,375 rupiah, recording the second-largest turnover on the Jakarta stock exchange. Peers Bank Mandiri and Bank Negara Indonesia rose more than 1.2 percent each.

“If BI rate is kept, it will be a positive for the financial, property, construction and infrastructure sectors, where the rate has been unchanged for two months at 7.5 percent. Inflation is under control and the rupiah is stable at 12,000 per dollar,” Jakarta-based Trimegah Securities said in a note on Thursday.

At 0730 GMT, the broader Jakarta Composite Index was up 0.29 percent, while the blue chip index rose 0.39 percent. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

