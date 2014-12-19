Shares of coal miners Bumi Resources, Berau, Borneo Lumbung surge

JAKARTA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Shares of Indonesian coal miners PT Bumi Resources Tbk, PT Berau Coal Energy Tbk and PT Borneo Lumbung Energi & Metal Tbk surged on Friday as the stocks were looking cheap, traders said.

“Investors might be doing some ‘window dressing’ at the end of the year and looking for stocks that look cheap,” said a Jakarta-based trader.

Bumi’s share price jumped by 34 percent to 71 rupiah ($0), the highest one-day percentage gain in 11 years. The shares are currently trading close to their lowest since 2003, having lost 76 percent this year.

Another coal miner, Berau Coal, jumped by 24 percent to 67 rupiah, while Borneo Lumbung gained 18 percent for the day. So far this year, Berau has lost 64 percent and Borneo 66 percent. ($1 = 12,475.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)