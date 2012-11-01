FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Nov 1
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 1, 2012 / 2:10 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Nov 1

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market. 

 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0026 GMT ------------ 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1412.16      0.02%     0.220 
 USD/JPY                   79.86        0.13%     0.100 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.7102          --     0.016 
 SPOT GOLD                 1719.86     -0.01%    -0.190 
 US CRUDE                  86.21       -0.03%    -0.030 
 DOW JONES                 13096.46    -0.08%    -10.75 
 ASIA ADRS                119.71      -0.30%     -0.36 
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
 

    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares retreat ahead of China data
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly weaker, Thai stocks rebound 
 

    MARKET NEWS 
> Wall St ends flat, tech shares dip after Sandy shutdown  
> Treasuries prices climb on month-end trades after Sandy 
> Euro, AUD calm ahead of China PMI                      
> Gold flat ahead of China PMI data                      
> Gasoline up on U.S. Northeast supply worry, crude mixed 
> Palm slips as high exports may do little to cut stocks  
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - The government expects to open bidding for a railway
connecting Manggarai in South Jakarta to Soekarno-Hatta
International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, by end of 2013, said
Tundjung Inderawan, the director general of railways at the
Transportation Ministry. (Investor Daily)
    
    - State plantation company PT Perkebunan Nusantara (PTPN) X
plans to build a sugar factory in Madura Island, East Java, with
a total investment of around 1 trillion rupiah ($104.11
million), in 2014, said CEO Subiyono. (Investor Daily)
    
    - PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia, a unit of telecom
tower provider PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk, has
bought 75 million euros worth of telecommunication towers from
Royal KPN N.V. in the Netherlands. Sarana Menara's CEO
Adam Gifari said in a statement that a sales and purchasing
agreement was signed on Oct. 29. (Investor Daily)
    
    - Telecommunication tower provider PT Tower Bersama
Infrastructure reported a 57 percent increase in
third-quarter net profit to 504.96 billion rupiah ($52.57
million) from the same period last year as revenue grew 65
percent to 1.13 trillion rupiah, said CEO Hardi Wijaya Liong.
(Investor Daily)
    
    - The government is offering fertilizer and petrochemical
projects in Teluk Bintuni, West Papua, requiring a total
investment of up to $4.5 billion, said Panggah Susanto, director
general for manufacturing-based industry at the Industry
Ministry, adding that a Japanese investor, Mitsubishi Corp
 has expressed an interest in developing the projects.
(Kontan)
    
    - PT Semen Gresik, Indonesia's biggest cement
producer, booked a net profit of 3.38 trillion rupiah ($351.90
million) in the third quarter, up 22 percent from a year earlier
as revenues grew 18 percent to 13.66 trillion rupiah. The firm
recorded sales volume at 16 million tonnes, up 14 percent from
14.09 million tonnes last year. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
    
    - Cement maker PT Holcim Indonesia reported a 23
percent increase in third-quarter net profit to 911.19 billion
rupiah ($94.87 million) from the same period last year, as sales
rose 21 percent to 6.51 trillion rupiah, said CEO Eamon John
Ginley, adding that the firm sees sales volume reaching 8
million tonnes by end of this year. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
    
    - Motorcycle maker PT Yamaha Indonesia Motor Manufacturing
has revised down its 2012 sales target to between 2.5 million
and 2.6 million units from between 3.5 million and 3.7 million
units, below last year's 3.15 million units, said director
Sutarya. (Kontan)
    
    - Property developer PT Ciputra Property Tbk plans
to spend 3 trillion rupiah ($312.34 million) to develop a resort
on a 80-hectare site in Bali, said CEO Chandra Ciputra, adding
that the firm expects to commence construction next year.
(Kontan)
    
    - The government is optimistic of achieving its 2012
investment target of 147.26 trillion rupiah ($15.33 billion) in
manufacturing industries, with total investments reaching 115.46
trillion rupiah in the first nine months of this year, said
Harris Munandar, director of the industry climate and quality
policy research center at the Industry Ministry. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
    
    - State-controlled miner PT Aneka Tambang (Antam) 
recorded sales of 7.13 trillion rupiah ($742.32 million) from
January to September, down 9 percent from last year's 7.82
trillion rupiah, due to falling mineral prices, CEO Alwinsyah
Lubis said in a statement. (Bisnis Indonesia)


     
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS 
> Indonesia Sept trade stays weak, Oct CPI to pick up
 
> Indonesia scored over human rights in state visit
 
     
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS 
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS 
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
     
    STOCKS NEWS 
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
     
    DIARIES & DATA 
    U.S. earnings diary          
    European earnings diary      
    Asia Macro                   
     
    TOP NEWS 
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company news European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com
($1 = 9605.0000 Indonesian rupiahs)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen; Editing by Anand
Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.