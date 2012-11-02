Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Nov 2

JAKARTA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0001 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1427.59 1.09% 15.430 USD/JPY 80.21 0.1% 0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7295 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1715.51 0.08% 1.420 US CRUDE 86.9 -0.22% -0.190 DOW JONES 13232.62 1.04% 136.16 ASIA ADRS 120.90 0.99% 1.19 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise as positive data buoys risk appetite. SE ASIA STOCKS-Weak amid earnings caution; Cement stocks rally. STOCKS TO WATCH > Coal miner PT Adaro Energy CEO Garibaldi Thohir said the company's third-quarter net profit was down 7.8 percent to$346.48 million as coal output dropped 4 percent to 33.87 million tonnes and sales volume declined 9.5 percent to 34.68 million tonnes. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) > PT Berau Coal Energy reported a net loss of $32.65 million in the third quarter, compared with a net profit of $111.51 million a year ago, after sales dropped 7 percent to $1.12 billion. (Kontan) > PT Harum Energy booked Q3 net profit of $125.32 million, up 0.76 percent, on revenue which rose 43 percent to $835.08 million. (Kontan) > Property developer PT Bumi Serpong Damai's third-quarter net profit rose 31 percent to 901.58 billion rupiah ($93.72 million), exceeding its 2012 full-year target, said director Hermawan Wijaya. The firm's revenue grew 26 percent to 2.63 trillion rupiah. (Kontan) > PT Bakrie Telecom posted net losses of 988.31 billion rupiah ($102.73 million) in the third quarter, exceeding the 498.48 billion rupiah loss a year earlier. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) > PT Smartfren Telecom reported third quarter revenue was up 60 percent at 1.1 trillion rupiah ($114.35 million) on financial costs that reached 2.29 trillion rupiah and an interest burden that rose 6.5 percent to 265.45 billion rupiah. (Kontan) > Honda motorcycle distributor PT Mitra Pinasthika Mustika plans to launch an initial public offering next year, said CEO Tossin Himawan. (Konan, Investor Daily) > Construction firm PT Total Bangun Persada is optimistic of achieving its 2012 full-year revenue target of 1.9 trillion rupiah ($197.51 million) as revenues in the third quarter reached 1.37 trillion rupiah, up 24 percent from the same period last year, and 72 percent of its full-year target. The firm made a net profit of 139.9 billion rupiah in the third quarter, up 68 percent from last year's 83.1 billion rupiah. (Kontan) > PT Lippo Cikarang's third quarter net profits soared to 286.4 billion rupiah ($29.77 million), up 93 percent from 148 billion rupiah in the same period in 2011, mainly driven by revenues that grew 21 percent to 744.9 billion rupiah, said CEO Meow Chong Loh in a statement. (Investor Daily) > PT Visi Media Asia is considering a bond issue worth $80 million that will be used to repay its debt to Deutsche Bank, said CEO Erick Thohir. (Investor Daily) > PT Eterindo Wahanatama sees revenues of 1 trillion rupiah ($103.95 million) in 2012, up 10.6 percent from a year ago, as until September revenues had reached 678 billion rupiah, said CEO Immanuel Sutarto. The firm booked a net profit of 20.4 billion rupiah, down 67 percent from last year's 61.7 billion rupiah. (Investor Daily) > Bread maker PT Nippon Indosari Corporindo plans to build three factories in Pekan Baru, Balik Papan and Java, in 2013 with a total investment of approximately 210 billion Indonesian rupiah ($21.83 million), said Alex Chin, head of investor relations. (Investor Daily) > The government has cut its 2012 coal domestic market obligation to 67.25 million tonnes from 82.07, said Rudi Rubiandini, deputy energy and mineral resources minister. (Bisins Indonesia) > PT Tonasa, a unit of Indonesia's biggest cement producer PT Semen Gresik, sees production in 2013 reaching 6.5 million tonnes, up 39 percent from this year's target of 4.9 million tonnes, said CEO Andi Unggul Attas. > Nikkei rises to 1-week high ahead of U.S. jobs data
> Wall St jumps on strong consumer and jobs data
> Prices ease as global growth prospects rise
> Yen under pressure, eyes on U.S. jobs data
> Gold steady ahead of US data, set for weekly gain
> Brent slips, U.S. crude higher as stockpiles drop
> China demand hopes lift palm futures, stocks weigh
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia

INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:
> Indonesia Sept trade improves, Oct PMI at record.
> Indonesia's first nickel pig iron smelter starts output. 