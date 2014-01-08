FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia mining firms rebound on hopes mineral export ban will be eased
#Market News
January 8, 2014 / 9:03 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia mining firms rebound on hopes mineral export ban will be eased

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The Indonesian mining index rose 1.8 percent on Wednesday after the government sought to ease a looming mineral export ban.

The mining ministry proposed a regulation that would allow shipments of some mineral ore concentrates to continue until 2017. However, the proposal must be approved by the president.

State-controlled gold miner Aneka Tambang and nickel producer Vale Indonesia rose 1 percent each to 1,015 rupiah and 2,200 rupiah, respectively.

At 0800 GMT, the broader Jakarta Composite Index was up 0.64 percent, while the blue-chip index was 0.8 percent higher.

