Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - July 5
July 5, 2012 / 1:56 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - July 5

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 5 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.

    PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories) 
    GOVT SAYS 2012 TARGET PROJECTS UNDER MP3EI CORRIDOR
DIFFICULT TO ACHIEVE
    The government says it will only be able to launch 20
projects under its economic development master plan (MP3EI) this
year, or 23 percent of its total 84 projects worth 536 trillion
rupiah, said Lucky Eko Wuryanto, deputy coordinating minister
for economic affairs. (Investor Daily p.6, Kontan p.2 & Bisnis
Indonesia p.3)
    ELECTRONIC SALES IN JAN-MAY RISE 20 PCT - ASSOC
    Indonesian Electronics Association (Gabel) and the
Electronic Marketers Club (EMC) said electronics goods sales
rose 20 percent in the first five months year-on-year to
11.1-11.2 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily p.8)
    INDO TAMBANGRAYA SECURES $1.8 BLN COAL CONTRACT
    Coal miner PT Indo Tambangraya Megah secured coal
sale contracts of 19 million tonnes, or 70 percent of its 2012
total sales target of 27 million tonnes, with an average selling
price of up to $98 per tonne, according to a report published by
securities firm PT Trimegah Securities. (Investor
Daily p.13)
    SURYA SEMESTA TO EXPAND INTO LOW-COST HOTEL BUSINESS
    Property and construction firm PT Surya Semesta Internusa
 plans to develop 30 budget hotels within the next five
years and expects to start operation in 2013, said corporate
secretary Utari Sulistiowati. (Investor Daily p.13) 
    BI SAYS 2012 CREDIT DISTRIBUTION TO GROW 25 PCT
    Bank Indonesia is optimistic that national banks' loan
growth in 2012 will still grow at 24-25 percent, said the
central bank's deputy governor, Muliaman Darmansyah Hadad.
(Investor Daily p.21)
    ELNUSA SEES $338.3 MLN NEW CONTRACTS IN 2012
    Oil and gas firm PT Elnusa expects to book new
contracts worth $338.3 in 2012, higher than its earlier target
of $321 million, said corporate secretary Heru Samoedra, adding
that the firm is currently eyeing a contract worth $111.8
million consisting of geosciences project, oilfield service and
drilling. (Kontan p.4)
    HANKOOK TYRE FACTORY TO START OPERATION IN 2012
    South Korea's tyre manufacturer Hankook Tire Co Ltd.
 expects its new factory in Cikarang, West Java, will
start operation at the end of this year. Deputy CEO Jae Bum
Parkas said the firm has completed 84 percent of the plant,
adding that the initial production of 30,000 units will be
exported to the US next year. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i8) 

    MARKET SNAPSHOT
    * Jakarta composite index rose 0.64 percent on
Wednesday with coal miners leading the way, while most of
Southeast Asian markets retreated from their day's high as
investors took profits after recent rallies.
    *  Asian shares eased on Thursday as markets awaited the
European Central Bank's policy decision later in the day, while
the euro was pressured by widespread expectations of a rate cut
to support fragile euro zone growth. 
    *  U.S. markets were closed on Wednesday for the
Independence Day holiday. 
    *  Malaysian crude palm oil futures edged lower on Thursday,
off a five-week high, as traders booked profits from a
weather-fuelled rally that had boosted prices by more than 3
percent this week. 
    *  Relentless heat in the key U.S. corn- and soybean-growing
areas drove benchmark Chicago corn futures higher on Tuesday,
marking the golden grain's biggest eight-day advance in 3-1/2
years as drought brought worries about world grain
supplies.    
    * Benchmark oil prices fell back below $100 a barrel on
Wednesday, after a sharp gain the previous day, as new evidence
of grim economic conditions in Europe offset expectations of
fresh stimulus measures. 
    
  -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0011 GMT --------------- 
                  INSTRUMENT     LAST      PCT CHG     NET CHG 
 S&P 500               1374.02      0.62         8.51 
 USD/JPY                 79.88      0.05         0.04 
 US 10YR             1.61     -1.28        -0.02 
 SPOT GOLD             1614.40     -0.05        -0.73 
 US CRUDE                86.88     -0.90        -0.78 
 DOW JONES            12943.82      0.56        72.43 
 ASIA ADRS             121.09      1.53         1.82 
 FTSE 100             5684.47     -0.06        -3.26 
  ------------------------------------------------------------ 
 
    
($1 = 9,157.5 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Rin Hindryati, Writing by Andjarsari Paramaditha;
Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
