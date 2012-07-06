Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - July 6

JAKARTA, July 6 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets. PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories) KEPODANG-TAMBAK LORONG GAS PIPELINE CONSTRUCTION TO START IN JULY Indonesia's oil and gas watchdog BP Migas says a 200 kilometre gas pipeline construction from Kepodang to Tambak Lorok in Central Java will start in July, said committee member Qoyum Tjandranegara. It will take 22 months to complete the project. (Bisnis Indonesia p.6, Kontan p.14 & Investor Daily p.9) BHAKTI CAPITAL TO BUY COMERCIAL BANK IN SEPT PT Bhakti Capital Indonesia, a unit of investment company PT Bhakti Investama, plans to buy a commercial bank in September, said Purnadi Harjono, Bhakti Investama's director, as the firm aims to expand into banking sector. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1) JABABEKA TO ISSUE GLOBAL BOND WORTH $300 MLN Industrial estate developer PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka won shareholders' approval to issue a $300 million global bond with 5 years tenure this month, aiming to pay debt and finance its capital expenditure, said corporate secretary Muljadi Suganda. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m2, Kontan p.4 & Investor Daily p.1) WIJAYA KARYA TO BUILD CONCRETE PLANT IN IRAQ The country's biggest construction firm, PT Wijaya Karya , plans to develop a concrete plant in Iraq to boost revenues from overseas expansion which currently contributes only 5 percent of firm's total revenues, said corporate secretary Natal Argawan Pardede. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m3) TWENTY INVESTORS TO DEVELOP NEW INDUSTRIAL ESTATES-ASSOC Indonesian Industrial Estate Association (HKI) said at least 20 investors plan to open new industrial estates in Palu, Balikpapan, Bangka Belitung and Riau on strong demand, said its Chairman Hendra Lesmana. He added demand for industrial estates was growing by 10-20 percent each year or at 300 hectares, mainly boosted by foreign investment in the past two years. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i1) HEAVY EQUIPMENT SALES IN H1 UP 45 PCT Y/Y-ASSOC Indonesia's Heavy Equipment Manufacturer Association (Hinabi) reported sales rose 45 percent in the first half year-on-year to 5,004 units, said its Chairman Pratjojo Dewo. The association lowered 2012 sales target to 8,500 units from 10,000 units citing global economic slowdown. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i8) PTPN XII EYES LAND ACQUSITION IN JEMBER AND BANYUWANGI State plantation firm PT Perkebunan Nusantara XII plans to acquire 2,000 hectares of land in Jember and Banyuwangi, East Java, said director Sugeng Budi Rahardjo, as the firm expects to complete the plan by end of July. (Kontan p.13) XL TO PAY DEBT WORTH 900 BLN RPH IN DEC Indonesia's third biggest telecom firm PT XL Axiata , plans to pay 900 billions rupiah of debt due in December and currently seeks bank loan of 630-720 billion rupiah to finance the plan, said Mohamed Adlan bin Ahmad Tajudin, the company's finance director. (Investor Daily p.13) GOVT SPENDING IN H1 REACHS 629.4 TRLN RPH The government recorded state spending until end of June at 629.4 trillion rupiah, or 40.7 percent of the total budget, with the largest spending in energy subsidy that reached 202.4 trillion rupiah, said finance minister Agus Martowardojo. GOVT SPENDING IN H1 REACHS 629.4 TRLN RPH The government recorded state spending until end of June at 629.4 trillion rupiah, or 40.7 percent of the total budget, with the largest spending in energy subsidy that reached 202.4 trillion rupiah, said finance minister Agus Martowardojo. 