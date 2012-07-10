Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - July 10

JAKARTA, July 10 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets. WHAT IS HAPPENING IN INDONESIA - President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde are to give a press briefing. 1130 (0430 GMT) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Jakarta for a two-day visit. PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories) - OIL OUTPUT MISSES H1 TARGET Indonesia failed to reach its first half oil output target of 877,077 barrels per day (bpd) from initial target of 930,000 bpd, said Hardiono, deputy chairman of the oil and gas regulator BP Migas. (Bisnis Indonesia p.1) - MAZDA AIMS TO TRIPLE SALES BY 2015 Japanese car maker Mazda Motor Corporation aims to boost its annual sales in Indonesia to 30,000 cars by 2015 growing three times from 9,054 cars in 2011, said Takashi Yamanouchi, Mazda Motor Corporation President and CEO. (Jakarta Post p.13) - VALE CONSIDERS $2 BLN INVESTMENT IN INDONESIA Brazil metal and mining company Vale SA, via its unit PT Vale Indonesia, is considering investing up to $2 billion for smelters expansion in Soroako and Bahadopi, South Sulawesi, said CEO Vale SA Murillo Fereira. (Investor Daily p.13) MARKET SNAPSHOT * Jakarta composite index fell 1.73 percent on Monday following its regional peers as weak job figures in the United States and cooling inflation in China kept investors on the sidelines. * Asian shares crawled higher on Tuesday after sharp losses the day before but gains were limited as investors, worried about a global economic deceleration, waited for Chinese trade data due later in the day that could set the tone for risk appetite. * U.S. stocks slipped in light trading on Monday, weighed down by weak economic data from Asia and signs of economic trouble in Europe, underscored by higher Spanish and Italian bond yields. * Brazil's real and Mexico's peso traded little changed o n M onday as worries weighed that euro zone finance ministers would offer little in the way of containing a crisis that has been hurting Latin American economies. * Malaysian crude palm oil futures rose on Monday on worries that unfavourable weather, from the United States to India, could crimp oilseed production and tighten global supply of cooking oil during a peak season for Asian demand. * U.S. corn fell more than 2 percent on Tuesday despite the U.S. Department of Agriculture reporting the biggest weekly decline in crop ratings since 2003 as traders locked in profits after strong gains in the previous session. * U.S. crude oil futures ended almost 2 percent higher Monday on fears that Norwegian production faced a complete shutdown after labor talks failed, said traders who also cited hopes that China will act to ease monetary policy to support its economy. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0014 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1352.46 -0.16 -2.220 USD/JPY 79.50 -0.05 -0.04 US 10YR 1.52 0.48 0.01 SPOT GOLD 1586.80 0.01 0.15 US CRUDE 85.18 -0.94 -0.81 DOW JONES 12736.29 -0.28 -36.18 ASIA ADR 117.45 -0.72 -0.85 FTSE 100 5627.33 -0.62 -35.30 ------------------------------------------------------------ LATEST STORIES ON: * Indonesia stocks........ * Southeast Asian stocks.. * Asian stocks preview.... * Asian currencies........ * U.S. stocks............. * Oil prices.............. * Global markets.......... * Malaysian crude palm oil * Indonesian palm oil..... * Global economy.......... * Key Asian companies..... * Key currencies.......... * Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9410 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by XX)