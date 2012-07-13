FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - July 13
July 13, 2012 / 1:51 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - July 13

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 13 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events
in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.
    
    PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories)
    - DAIHATSU BOOSTS INVESTMENT TO $300 MLN
    Japanese car maker Daihatsu Motor Co will boost its
investment in Indonesia up to $300 million as the firm plans to
set up a research and development centre in Karawang, West Java,
worth $66.7 million, said Sudirman Maman Rusdi, CEO of PT Astra
Daihatsu Motor. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m4, Kontan p.15 & Investor
Daily p.8)
    - BLUE BIRD TO EXPAND INTO COAL BUSINESS IN 2015
    Indonesian logistics and transportation firm Blue Bird Group
plans to expand into the coal business by acquiring coal
companies in southern Sumatra or Kalimantan, said Ardian
Maddanatja, the firm's vice president of commercial heavy
equipment division. (Investor Daily p.9)
        
    MARKET SNAPSHOT
    * Jakarta composite index ended its two-day gains on
Thursday, down 0.87 percent due to concern over global growth
outlook prompted selling in large caps such as telecoms and drop
in oil prices weighed on energy linked shares .  
    * Asian shares marked time with small gains on Friday ahead
of China's second-quarter gross domestic product figures which
could depress risk appetite while a Moody's downgrade of Italy's
credit rating threatened to rekindle worries over Europe's debt
crisis. 
    * U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, hit by more warnings in the
technology sector, while a rally in Procter & Gamble 
helped the blue-chip Dow cut its loss. 
    * Latin American currencies slid on Thursday after two
central banks dashed hopes for more monetary stimulus and
investors turned cautious on expectations China will post weak
growth data. 
    * Malaysian crude palm oil futures tumbled on Thursday, as
traders took profit, prompted partly by a forecast for rain over
the weekend in the drought-hit, soy-producing U.S. Midwest that
could ease concerns of tight oilseed supply. 
    * Chicago corn edged higher on Friday, building on last
session's gains of nearly 4 percent, with little relief expected
for the crop which has suffered from the worst drought in the
U.S. grain belt in 25 years. 
    * U.S. crude futures edged up on Thursday, rallying late as
Brent crude prices pushed higher on tightening supply and lower
North Sea production and on news that the United States said it
has exposed fronts for Iran's tanker companies. 
    
  ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0025 GMT ------------ 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1334.76      -0.5%    -6.690 
 USD/JPY                   79.32        0.05%     0.040 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.471           --    -0.007 
 SPOT GOLD                 1568.79     -0.11%    -1.700 
 US CRUDE                  85.75       -0.38%    -0.330 
 DOW JONES                 12573.27    -0.25%    -31.26 
 ASIA ADRS                113.81      -2.16%     -2.51 
 -------------------------------------------------------------  

    
    ($1 = 9,445 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana;
Editing by Matthew Bigg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
