Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Aug 27
August 27, 2012 / 2:05 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Aug 27

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.    
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
> Indonesia's Cement Association sees domestic cement
consumption growing 12 percent in 2012, driven mainly by the
property and infrastructure sectors, said chairman Widodo
Santoso. (Bisnis Indonesia)
> The government is ready to offer 39 toll road development
projects worth 233.75 trillion rupiah ($24.59 billion) with a
total length of 2,385 kilometres, said the head of toll road
regulatory agency, Ahmad Ghani Ghazali. (Bisnis Indonesia)
> Indonesia's automotive manufacturers' association (Gaikindo)
sees car sales in August declining to around 65,000 from 102,512
a month earlier as working days were fewer due to the Eid
al-Fitr holiday, Sudirman Maman Rusdi, chairman of the industry
body, said. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    
($1 = 9,505 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
