Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Sept 10
September 10, 2012 / 1:55 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Sept 10

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market. 

 ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0024 GMT -------------- 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG  
 S&P 500                   1437.92       0.4     5.800  
 USD/JPY                   78.22       -0.03    -0.020  
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.6592         --    -0.009  
 SPOT GOLD                 1735.24     -0.04    -0.650  
 US CRUDE                  96.3        -0.12    -0.120  
 DOW JONES                 13306.64     0.11     14.64  
 ASIA ADRS                118.77       1.57      1.84
 -------------------------------------------------------------  

    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch up, euro zone and Fed QE3
eyed. 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Up after ECB; Indonesia posts biggest weekly
gain in 2 mths 
    
    MARKET NEWS 
> Wall St withstands jobs disappointment; focus on Fed     
> Prices gain as jobs data increases QE3 hopes            
> Euro & AUD sharply higher, China trade data eyed       
> Gold retains gains on Fed stimulus hopes               
> Oil rises as jobs data reinforces stimulus hopes        
> Palm ends week lower on stock build; industry data eyed 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - Property developer PT Alam Sutera Realty expects
2012 revenue to hit between 2.2 trillion and 2.3 trillion rupiah
($229.89-$240.33 million), higher than earlier target of 2.07
trillion rupiah as until August sales have reached around 2.8
trillion rupiah, or 80 percent of its full-year sales target of
3.5 trillion rupiah, said Nathan Tanugraha, the company's
investor relations officer. (Investor Daily)
    - PT Timah Tbk sees 2012 net profit to fall 15-20
percent from last year's 896.8 billion rupiah ($93.71 million)
due to falling tin prices, said Chief Executive Sukrisno, adding
that revenues are expected to remain unchanged at 8.7 trillion
rupiah. (Investor Daily)
    - Indonesian logistics and transportation firm Blue Bird
Group plans to float between 20-30 percent of its shares during
an initial public offering scheduled for next year, said deputy
CEO Noni Purnomo. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Financing firm PT Adira Dinamika Multi Finance's 
bond offering was 2.4 times oversubscribed to 2.4 trillion
rupiah ($250.78 million), said a source, adding that the firm
plans to upsize its bond target to 1.63 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
    - The Indonesian Motorcycle Industry Association (AISI)
recorded domestic motorcycle sales from January to August down
13 percent to 4.76 million units from 5.5 million units a year
earlier, as a result of the government's new policy on minimum
down payment for automotive loans. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Pearl Oil (Sebuku) Ltd said it expects the Ruby gas field
in Makassar to start producing a 100 million standard cubic feet
of gas per day in September 2013. (Bisnis Indonesia)
     
($1 = 9570.0000 Indonesian rupiahs)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen; Editing by Anand
Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

