Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Sept 12
#Market News
September 12, 2012 / 2:15 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Sept 12

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market. 

 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0046 GMT ------------ 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1433.56      0.31%     4.480 
 USD/JPY                   77.84        0.12%     0.090 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.6988          --    -0.002 
 SPOT GOLD                 1734.46      0.16%     2.820 
 US CRUDE                  97.06       -0.11%    -0.110 
 DOW JONES                 13323.36     0.52%     69.07 
 ASIA ADRS                119.19       0.94%      1.11 
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
  
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up before German ruling,
Fed meeting 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down; Vietnam at
two-week low 

    MARKET NEWS 
> Dow climbs to highest since 2007, Fed optimism builds    
> Treasuries prices turn flat, erase earlier losses       
> Dollar near 4-mth lows on Moody's U.S. warning, QE     
> Gold steady before German ruling, Fed meeting          
> Oil rises awaiting Fed meeting, German court            
> Palm oil ends higher on rising exports                  
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - The government is optimistic of achieving its 2013
economic growth target of 6.8 percent next year, boosted by
domestic consumption and private investment, said Firmanzah,
presidential special staff for economics and development.

    - A tender for a new port in South Sulawesi's Makassar,
worth 6 trillion rupiah ($625.9 million), is likely to commence
mid-2013, said Wahyu Widayat, the head of Makassar's port
authority. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    
    - The Indonesian unit of Total, Total E&P
Indonesia, is currently carrying out a 600-hectare 3D seismic
survey in the North West Tunu field, East Kalimantan, aiming to
maintain production of oil and gas from its Mahakam block, said
external relations officer Visnu C. Bhawono. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    
    - The government will offer six infrastructure projects
during the Indonesia Investment Day in New York, scheduled for
Sept. 24, said Tamba Hutapea, deputy chairman of the Indonesia's
Investment Coordinating Board. The projects include a drinking
water project in Central Java, waste-fueled power plants in
Batam and West Java, a toll road in North Sumatra, a port for
luxury cruise ships in Tanah Ampo and a high-speed rail project
in Jakarta. (Kontan)
    - IT infrastructure provider PT Inovisi Infracom has decided
to postpone its plan to acquire two coal mines in East
Kalimantan until the fourth quarter of 2012, later than initial
plan in September, said Benita Sofia, the company's corporate
secretary, adding that the firm is still in negotiation with the
owner of the mines. (Kontan)
    
    - Property developer PT Lippo Cikarang Tbk plans
to develop two 30-story apartments in November, located within
its industrial estate compound in Cikarang, West Java, said
corporate secretary Dea Thamrin. (Kontan)
    
    - Two investors from Russia have expressed interest to build
smelters in Indonesia next year, said Panggah Susanto, director
general for manufacturing-based industry at the industry
ministry. (Kontan)
    
    - Indonesia's oil and gas watchdog BP Migas sees additional
oil supply of between 14,357-17,087 barrels per day next year as
three oil projects are expected to start production in 2013,
said deputy chairman Gde Pradnyana. (Investor Daily)
    
    - Indonesia's flag carrier PT Garuda Indonesia has secured a
$135 million loan from borrower Export Development Canada
 that will be used to buy five Bombardier CRJ1000
NextGen aircraft until 2013, said finance director Handrito
Hardjono. (Investor Daily)
     
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS 
    - Indonesia's Lion Air, Sriwijaya Air in talks to buy 30
Boeing jets 
    - Dry weather to cut Indonesia 2012 rubber output by 10 pct
 
     
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
