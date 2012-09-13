FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Sept 13
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
September 13, 2012 / 2:30 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Sept 13

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market. 

 -------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0023 GMT ------------- 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG  
 S&P 500                   1436.56      0.21     3.000  
 USD/JPY                   77.77       -0.05    -0.040  
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.749          --    -0.009  
 SPOT GOLD                 1732.55      0.09     1.550  
 US CRUDE                  97          -0.01    -0.010  
 DOW JONES                 13333.35     0.07      9.99  
 ASIA ADRS                120.23       0.87      1.04  
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease on caution before Fed
decision 
    
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Up on economic recovery hopes; Thai index
hits 16-yr high 
    
    MARKET NEWS 
> Wall St ends flat as Fed wait nears an end               
> Bonds fall on German court ruling, 10-year sale         
> Euro flies near 4-month high after German court ruling 
> Gold steady ahead of Fed, platinum near 5-mth high     
> Brent up on German ruling, but EIA data curbs rise      
> Palm oil ends higher on euro zone bailout approval      
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - State oil and gas firm PT Pertamina plans to
spend at least $250 million to build a liquefied petroleum gas
(LPG) floating storage unit in Tanjung Sekong, in western Java,
with a capacity of 80,000 metric tonnes, and expects to start
operation in 2013-2014, said director Hanung Budya. (Investor
Daily)
    - The government expects to open bidding for a drinking
water project in Semarang, Central Java, worth 824 billion
rupiah ($86.12 million), in mid-2013, said Rachmat Karnadi, the
head of the water supply agency. (Investor Daily)
    - PT Semen Gresik said in a statement it has
booked a sales volume increase of 12 percent from January to
August, to 13.86 million tonnes from 12.43 million tonnes over
the same period last year, which represents 58 percent of its
2012 total sales target. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Financing firm PT Adira Dinamika Multi Finance 
is considering setting a coupon at between 6.5-8.75 percent on
its bond offer worth a total 1.62 trillion rupiah ($169.31
million), said finance director I Dewa Made Susila. (Investor
Daily)
    - Plantation firm PT Provident Agro said in a statement that
it is ready to launch an initial public offering in October and
expects to raise 500 billion Indonesian rupiah ($52.26
million)by selling 1.42 billion shares, or 25 percent of its
enlarged capital, at a price of 100 Indonesian rupiah ($0.01)
per share, that will mostly be used to finance its capital
expenditure. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
    - The Indonesian Motorcycle Industry Association (AISI)
reported exports from January to August reached 51,376 units, up
129 percent from 22,477 units a year earlier, on strong demand
from neighbouring Southeast Asian countries. (Bisnis Indonesia)
     
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS 
> Indonesia cbank to hold policy rate, focus on deposit facility
rate 
> Indonesia 2012 cocoa output seen at 435,000-450,000 tonnes
 
     
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS 
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS 
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
     
    STOCKS NEWS 
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
     
    DIARIES & DATA 
    U.S. earnings diary          
    European earnings diary      
    Asia Macro                   
     
    TOP NEWS 
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company news European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com
($1 = 9568.0000 Indonesian rupiahs)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen; Editing by Anand
Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.