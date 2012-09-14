FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 14, 2012 / 2:00 AM / 5 years ago

REFILE-Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Sept 14

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Refiles to fix formatting)
    JAKARTA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market. 

 ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0025 GMT -------------- 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG  
 S&P 500                   1459.99      1.63    23.430  
 USD/JPY                   77.59        0.14     0.110  
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.7351         --     0.014  
 SPOT GOLD                 1768.51      0.13     2.220  
 US CRUDE                  98.37        0.06     0.060  
 DOW JONES                 13539.86     1.55    206.51  
 ASIA ADRS                122.43       1.83      2.20  
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rally, dollar stays pressured
after Fed 

    SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly up; Foreigners buy Malaysia, Indonesia
stocks 
    
    MARKET NEWS 
> US STOCKS-Fed's stimulus move ignites Wall Street        
> Prices for 30-year bonds sink on QE3                    
> Fed daring slams dollar, gives Japan a yen headache    
> Gold extends rally on Fed's new stimulus               
> Oil rises as Fed stimulus cheers markets                
> Rising stocks to drag on palm oil futures               
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - Russian firm United Company RUSAL plans to build
a smelter-grade alumina plant in Indonesia next year with a
total investment of $1.5 billion, said industry minister MS
Hidayat, adding that Norilsk Nickel has also expressed an
interest in developing a nickel smelter with a capacity of
around 400,000 tonnes per year. (Investor Daily, Bisnis
Indonesia)
    - Property developer PT Nirvana Development will
spend up to 800 billion Indonesian rupiah ($83.61 million) to
develop 3 superblocks in Cirebon, Solo and Sampit, said CEO
Andreas Karta Winata. (Investor Daily, Kontan)
    - Taxi provider PT Express Transindo Utama is expected to be
listed on the stock exchange in November, said Steven Sulistyo,
a company commissioner, adding that it plans to sell 20-40
percent of its enlarged capital, and expects to raise 500
billion Indonesian rupiah ($52.21 million) that will be used to
purchase more taxis and pay debts. (Investor Daily)
    - PT Harita Prima Abadi Mineral plans to develop a bauxite
smelter with a total investment of up to $2.2 billion in West
Kalimantan, said senior manager Ian S Soeryadipoera, adding that
it expects to start construction in January 2013. (Kontan)
    - The Indonesian Electronics Association (Gabel) reported
electronics goods sales from January to July had reached 15.2
trillion Indonesian rupiah ($1.59 billion). (Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Paper producer PT Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper,
controlled by the Sinarmas Group, sees 2013 revenue up 10
percent at $2.79 billion along with the operation of its new
paper plant that is expected to boost production to 1.6 million
tonnes per year from 1.07 million tonnes at present, said
director Suhendra Wiriadinata. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    - PT Hanson Energy, a unit of PT Atlas Resources,
said in a statement to the stock exchange that it has signed a
sales and purchasing agreement with state utility firm PT
Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) that will last for
the next 20 years, to supply 429,000 tonnes of coal per year for
its power plant in Banten. (Bisnis Indonesia)

($1 = 9577.5000 Indonesian rupiahs)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindyati and Fergus Jensen)

