Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Sept 17
#Coal
September 17, 2012 / 2:35 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Sept 17

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market. 

 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0000 GMT ------------  
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG  
 S&P 500                   1465.77       0.4     5.780  
 USD/JPY                   78.32       -0.08    -0.060  
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.8695         --     0.000  
 SPOT GOLD                 1774.25      0.27     4.790  
 US CRUDE                  98.98       -0.02    -0.020  
 DOW JONES                 13593.37     0.40     53.51  
 ASIA ADRS                124.62       1.79      2.19  
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks hold firm after Fed-inspired
rally 

    SE ASIA STOCKS-Firmer; Jakarta hits record high, Thai at
16-yr high 
    
    MARKET NEWS 
> US STOCKS-Wall Street ends at multi-year highs on Fed    
> Bonds sag as Fed move raises inflation jitters          
> Dollar pinned down by Fed, markets wary of yen         
> Gold near 7-month high on Fed stimulus, weak dollar    
> Oil prices push higher as Fed stimulus supports         
> Palm oil up on Fed stimulus, holiday                    
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
> Rajawali Group is ready to sell its 40 percent stake in PT
Bukit Asam Transpacific Railway to PT Tambang Batubara Bukit
Asam Tbk, said managing director Darjoto
Setyawan.(Investor Daily)
> State-controlled construction firm PT Pembangunan Perumahan
Tbk said it plans to issue bonds worth between 500
billion and 800 billion Indonesian rupiah ($52.60 million-$84.17
million) with a tenure of 5-7 years, early next year. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
    
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS 
> Indonesia's PT Timah says 2012 tin output at least 38,000 T
 
     
    ($1 = 9,505 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jijo
Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
