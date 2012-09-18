FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Sept 18
September 18, 2012 / 2:30 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Sept 18

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market. 

 ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0001 GMT --------------- 
                   INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG  
 S&P 500                  1461.19     -0.31     -4.58 
 USD/JPY                    78.65     -0.04     -0.03 
 US 10YR                1.83     -0.46     -0.01 
 SPOT GOLD                1759.39     -0.09     -1.56 
 US CRUDE                   96.94      0.33      0.32 
 DOW JONES               13553.10     -0.30    -40.27 
 ASIA ADRS                123.03     -1.28     -1.59 
 FTSE 100                5893.52     -0.37    -22.03 
  -------------------------------------------------------------
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease, pause after Fed-led rally
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-End off highs; commodities outperform after
Fed stimulus 
    
    MARKET NEWS 
> Wall St closes lower after rally as oil prices drop      
> Prices rebound from Friday's sharp sell-off             
> Yen under pressure ahead of BOJ, euro near 4-month high 
> Gold slips after commods sell-off, off 7-mth high      
> Oil plunges in rapid afternoon selloff, CFTC looking into
trades                                                    
> Rising stocks to drag on palm oil futures               
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
> Indonesia's cement output is expected to reach 65 million
tonnes in 2013, up 7 percent from this year's target of 60.56
million tonnes, as cement producers plan to boost capacity, said
Panggah Susanto, director general for manufacturing-based
industry at the industry ministry. (Investor Daily)
> Lawmakers on energy and mining commission approved the
government's plan to raise electricity price by 15 percent next
year. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)
> Islamic Development Bank plans to invest $3.3
billion in the consumer goods and financial sectors by the end
of this year, said Investment Coordinating Board head Chatib
Basri. (Investor Daily)
> PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk, Indonesia's largest
upmarket retailer, reported its first-half revenue at 3.46
trillion rupiah ($365.65 million), up 30 percent from last year,
the firm said in a statement to the stock exchange. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
    
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS 
> Indonesia food industry sees sugar use growing 10 pct/yr
 
> Indonesia police use teargas to disperse protest at U.S.
embassy 
> Indonesia cbank to issue new bank norms linking services to
capital 

     
    ($1 = 9,462.5 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by XX)

