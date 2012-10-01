FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Oct 1
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Highways & Railroads
October 1, 2012 / 2:40 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Oct 1

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related
and market news which could have an impact on the local market.
    
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0038 GMT ------------ 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1440.67     -0.45%    -6.480 
 USD/JPY                   77.92        0.03%     0.020 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.6301          --    -0.003 
 SPOT GOLD                 1765.31     -0.30%    -5.380 
 US CRUDE                  91.55       -0.69%    -0.640 
 DOW JONES                 13437.13    -0.36%    -48.84 
 ASIA ADRS                120.34      -1.12%     -1.36 
 -------------------------------------------------------------  

    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, oil fall on Spain, growth worries  
    
    SE Asia Stocks-Thai index tops gain; Vietnam down after
Moody's downgrade 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
> State-controlled toll road operator, PT Jasa Marga Tbk
 booked revenues of 3.57 trillion rupiah in the first
eight months this year, up 16 percent from 3.06 trillion rupiah
at the same period last year, said director Hassanudin.
(Investor Daily)
> Telecom firm PT XL Axiata Tbk plans to sell 8,000
towers worth approximately 14 trillion rupiah ($1.46 billion),
aiming to reduce operating and maintenance costs, said CEO
Hasnul Suhaimi. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei hits near 3-week low on global growth concern  
> Wall St marks best third quarter since 2010           
> Bond prices rise as Spain, US economy cast wary mood 
> Euro slips to three-week low as Spain fears persist 
> Gold drifts lower, tracks euro weakness on Spain    
> Oil ends higher, posts Q3 gain; US gasoline surges   
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia     
    
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:
> PREVIEW-Indonesia Aug exports seen falling, Sept inflation
likely flat 
> Indonesia's booming coal capital spared resource
burn 
> Indonesia Oct palm oil, olein, cocoa bean export taxes
unchanged 
> Newmont to face labour woes as Indonesia mine output sags
 
> Indonesia's Aceh revokes palm permit after legal challenge
 
    
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com
    ($1 = 9,570 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by G.
Ram Mohan)
 (rieka.rahadiana@thomsonreuters.com; +6221 3199 7170; Reuters
Messaging: rieka.rahadiana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.