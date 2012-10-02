FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Oct 2
October 2, 2012 / 2:45 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Oct 2

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related
and market news which could have an impact on the local market.
    
  ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2335 GMT ---------------
                   INSTRUMENT     LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG 
 USD/JPY                    78.04      0.09      0.07 
 US 10YR                1.62     -0.11      0.00 
 SPOT GOLD                1775.99      0.12      2.20 
 US CRUDE                   92.34     -0.15     -0.14 
 DOW JONES               13515.11      0.58     77.98 
 ASIA ADRS                120.39      0.04      0.05 
 FTSE 100                5820.45      1.37     78.38 
  ------------------------------------------------------------- 
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro, Aussie steady after US data
 
    SE Asia Stocks--Most weak in light volume, Malaysia
outperforms 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
> The Indonesian Food and Beverage Association (Gapmmi) sees
sales in 2013 will reach 760 trillion rupiah ($79.33 billion),
up 6.5-7 percent from this year forecast of 710 trillion rupiah,
said chairman Franky Sibarani. (Investor Daily)
> Home appliance retailer PT Ace Hardware Tbk has won
shareholder approval to split its publicly-listed stock in 1:10
ratio, scheduled to be done in November, said corporate
secretary Helen Tanzil. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)
> Retailer PT Matahari Putra Prima Tbk reported its
first-half revenue at 5 trillion rupiah ($521.92 million), up 21
percent from 4.1 trillion rupiah a year earlier, said CEO
Benjamin Mailool in a statement. (Investor Daily)
> Indonesia's automotive manufacturer association (Gaikindo)
sees car sales in September will reach 90,000 cars, up 18
percent on a monthly basis, said chairman Sudirman Maman Rusdi.
(Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei nudges up on better-than-expected U.S. data    
> Wall St kicks off October with modest gains           
> Bond prices up as stocks fade, data selloff subsides 
> Euro squeezed higher, RBA keeps AUD bulls nervous   
> Gold edges towards 11-month high on weak dollar     
> Oil ends down on weak growth signals in Europe, Asia 
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia     
    
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:
> Indonesia's Bakrie Group to repay $437 mln of debt
 
> Indonesia trade picture signals worsening economy
 
> G-Resources shuts Indonesian gold mine over pipeline dispute
 
> Indonesia Aug foreign tourist arrivals grew 2.1 pct y/y
 
> Indonesia's Lampung September cocoa exports fall 21 pct
y/y 
> Indonesia's Sept Sumatra coffee bean exports rise 77 pct
 
> Indonesia's HSBC PMI weakens to 50.5 in Sept 

    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com
    ($1 = 9,580 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by G.
Ram Mohan)
 (rieka.rahadiana@thomsonreuters.com; +6221 3199 7170; Reuters
Messaging: rieka.rahadiana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
