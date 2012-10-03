FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Oct 3
#Chemicals - Commodity
October 3, 2012 / 2:15 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Oct 3

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related
and market news which could have an impact on the local market
on Wednesday.
    
   ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0002 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1445.75      0.09%     1.260 
 USD/JPY                   78.2         0.08%     0.060 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.6215          --     0.002 
 SPOT GOLD                 1772.39     -0.15%    -2.610 
 US CRUDE                  91.67       -0.24%    -0.220 
 DOW JONES                 13482.36    -0.24%    -32.75 
 ASIA ADRS                120.13      -0.22%     -0.26 
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar firms on uncertainty over Spain
bailout timing 
    SE Asia Stocks-Most up in thin volume; Thai index hits
16-year high 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
> Petrochemical firm PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk 
has secured loans totalling $220 million from Bangkok Bank Pcl
 and the Siam Commercial Bank Pcl, to buy back
bonds worth $184.98 million, its corporate secretary said.
(Kontan, Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)
> Coal miner PT Berau Coal Energy Tbk revised down its
2012 capital expenditure to around $165 million-$190 million
from $300 million earlier, on concern over sluggish global coal
industry, said finance director John Joseph Ramos, adding that
the firm has delayed working on some infrastructure projects
until the next year. (Kontan)
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei moves sideways as Spain worries offset heavyweight
  gains                                                     
> Wall St slips on Spain, earnings worries                  
> Prices edge up, jobs data in focus                       
> Euro hampered by Spain; AUD bruised by rate cut         
> Gold eases, but still near 2012 high on Spain caution   
> Oil falls on economic concerns, supply fears limit drop  
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia         
    
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:
> Bumi Resources eyes asset sales, rights issue to raise cash
 
> Indonesia plan for single time zone beaten by the clock
 
> Indonesia's Sulawesi Sept. cocoa bean exports up 133 pct
y/y-industry 

    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com
    ($1 = 9,580 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jijo
Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
