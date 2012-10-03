Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Oct 3

JAKARTA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market on Wednesday. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0002 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1445.75 0.09% 1.260 USD/JPY 78.2 0.08% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6215 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1772.39 -0.15% -2.610 US CRUDE 91.67 -0.24% -0.220 DOW JONES 13482.36 -0.24% -32.75 ASIA ADRS 120.13 -0.22% -0.26 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar firms on uncertainty over Spain bailout timing SE Asia Stocks-Most up in thin volume; Thai index hits 16-year high STOCKS TO WATCH > Petrochemical firm PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk has secured loans totalling $220 million from Bangkok Bank Pcl and the Siam Commercial Bank Pcl, to buy back bonds worth $184.98 million, its corporate secretary said. (Kontan, Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) > Coal miner PT Berau Coal Energy Tbk revised down its 2012 capital expenditure to around $165 million-$190 million from $300 million earlier, on concern over sluggish global coal industry, said finance director John Joseph Ramos, adding that the firm has delayed working on some infrastructure projects until the next year. (Kontan) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei moves sideways as Spain worries offset heavyweight gains > Wall St slips on Spain, earnings worries > Prices edge up, jobs data in focus > Euro hampered by Spain; AUD bruised by rate cut > Gold eases, but still near 2012 high on Spain caution > Oil falls on economic concerns, supply fears limit drop > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Bumi Resources eyes asset sales, rights issue to raise cash > Indonesia plan for single time zone beaten by the clock > Indonesia's Sulawesi Sept. cocoa bean exports up 133 pct y/y-industry ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9,580 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jijo Jacob)