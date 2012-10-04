FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Oct 4
October 4, 2012

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Oct 4

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related
and market news that could have an impact on the local market on
Thursday.
    
--------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0022 GMT ------------  
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG  
 S&P 500                   1450.99      0.36     5.240  
 USD/JPY                   78.45       -0.01    -0.010  
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.6198         --     0.003  
 SPOT GOLD                 1778.89      0.08     1.500  
 US CRUDE                  88.18        0.05     0.040  
 DOW JONES                 13494.61     0.09     12.25  
 ASIA ADRS                119.66      -0.39     -0.47  
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, investors wait for more
US data 
    SE Asia Stocks-Most retreat; energy-related shares weak
 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
> State-owned coal miner PT Bukit Asam Tbk will spend
$580 million until 2016 to build infrastructure, including
railway track, seaport and steam power plants, said CEO
Milawarman. (Investor Daily)
> State-controlled lender PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk 
delays its plan to acquire a securities firm until next year as
the firm's internal financial problem remains unsettled, said
CEO Sofyan Basir. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
> PT Semen Gresik Tbk, Indonesia's biggest cement
producer, sees a net profit of 3.04-3.18 trillion rupiah
($317.16-$331.77 million) in the third quarter, up 10-15 percent
from a year earlier, said CEO Dwi Soetjipto. (Kontan)

    
> Magnitude 5.7 quake hits off Indonesia's Sumatra-USGS
 
> 5 dead in fire at Indonesia oil pipeline, output unaffected
 
> Newmont trims staff at Indonesian copper mine 
> Indonesian shipper hopes for $2 bln debt restructure by
year-end 


    ($1 = 9,585 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

