Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Oct 5

JAKARTA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market on Friday. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0010 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1461.4 0.72% 10.410 USD/JPY 78.51 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6715 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1791.89 0.19% 3.340 US CRUDE 91.5 -0.23% -0.210 DOW JONES 13575.36 0.60% 80.75 ASIA ADRS 121.20 1.29% 1.54 ------------------------------------------------------------- STOCKS TO WATCH > Indonesia's coal production reached 247 million tonnes in January-August, up 4 percent from 238 million tonnes in the same period last year, said Edi Prasojo, a director in the energy and mineral resources ministry. He said of the total output, 182 million tonnes, or 73.68 percent, were exported. (Investor Daily) > The government plans to open bidding for six geothermal work mining sites in Aceh, West Sumatera, West Java, East Nusa Tenggara, and North Maluku and Danau Ranau, this year, said Djadjang Sukarna, a renewable energy official in the energy and mineral resources ministry. (Bisnis Indonesia) > PT Radiant Utama Interinsco Tbk, via its unit PT Supraco Mitra Energie, plans to spend 11 million euros ($14.31 million) to build a hydropower plant in West Sumatera that will have a capacity of up to 6.45 megawatt, said director Misyal A Bahwal in a statement. (Investor Daily) ($1 = 0.7689 euros) ($1 = 9,590 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)