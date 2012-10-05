FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Oct 5
October 5, 2012 / 2:36 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Oct 5

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related
and market news that could have an impact on the local market on
Friday.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0010 GMT ------------ 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1461.4       0.72%    10.410 
 USD/JPY                   78.51        0.05%     0.040 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.6715          --    -0.002 
 SPOT GOLD                 1791.89      0.19%     3.340 
 US CRUDE                  91.5        -0.23%    -0.210 
 DOW JONES                 13575.36     0.60%     80.75 
 ASIA ADRS                121.20       1.29%      1.54 
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares gain after ECB assurances, US
jobs next in focus 
    SE Asia Stocks-Philippine, Malaysia, Indonesia at all-time
high 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
> Indonesia's coal production reached 247 million tonnes in
January-August, up 4 percent from 238 million tonnes in the same
period last year, said Edi Prasojo, a director in the energy and
mineral resources ministry. He said of the total output, 182
million tonnes, or 73.68 percent, were exported. (Investor
Daily)
> The government plans to open bidding for six geothermal work
mining sites in Aceh, West Sumatera, West Java, East Nusa
Tenggara, and North Maluku and Danau Ranau, this year, said
Djadjang Sukarna, a renewable energy official in the energy and
mineral resources ministry. (Bisnis Indonesia)
> PT Radiant Utama Interinsco Tbk, via its unit PT
Supraco Mitra Energie, plans to spend 11 million euros ($14.31
million) to build a hydropower plant in West Sumatera that will
have a capacity of up to 6.45 megawatt, said director Misyal A
Bahwal in a statement. (Investor Daily)
       
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei climbs to 1-week high ahead of BOJ, U.S. jobs      
> S&P 500 on verge of 5-year high day ahead of jobs data    
> U.S. bond prices fall on day before key jobs data        
> Euro romps higher; BOJ, U.S. jobs data loom             
> Gold extends gains, stays near 11-month top             
> Oil jumps, gasoline futures gain 5 pct on refinery fire  
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia         
    
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:
> Indonesian bank BTN plans $221mln rights issue in November
 
> Strike-hit Indonesia to improve labour conditions
 
> Indonesia pawn shop firm shelves IPO, asks govt for capital
 
> Indonesia raises 7.5 trln rph bonds, yields
falls 
> Indonesia forex reserves rise to $110.17 bln at end-Sept
 

    ($1 = 0.7689 euros)
    ($1 = 9,590 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

