Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Oct 8

JAKARTA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market on Monday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0136 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1460.93 -0.03% -0.470 USD/JPY 78.68 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7428 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1772.76 -0.43% -7.720 US CRUDE 89.49 -0.43% -0.390 DOW JONES 13610.15 0.26% 34.79 ASIA ADRS 120.65 -0.45% -0.55 -------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares down after earnings caution sets in
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia at record for 2nd day; commodities lead
STOCKS TO WATCH > State oil and gas firm PT Pertamina plans to construct a plant to produce treated distillate aromatic extract, which is one of raw materials of tyres, by 2015 in Java with a capacity of 50,000 tonnes per year, said a director Chrisna Damayanto.(Investor Daily) > Property develop PT Summarecon Agung CEO Johanes Mardjuki said the company’s nine-month sales reached 3 trillion rupiah ($312.86 million), or 81.1 percent of its 2012 full-year target of 3.7 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily)
MARKET NEWS > Hong Kong shares ease, await China markets reopen > S&P 500 dips after four days of gains; earnings eyed > Prices fall as jobless rate improves, new supply due > Dollar near 2-week high vs yen after U.S. jobs data > Gold extends losses on US payrolls data > Oil dips as weak global economy offsets rise in US jobs > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Southeast Asia splashes out on defence, mostly maritime > Migrants, church may end Malaysia’s government’s Borneo vote bank
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
Europe
Asia
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9,589 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati) (janeman.latul@thomsonreuters.com; +6221 3199 7170; Reuters Messaging: janeman.latul.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)