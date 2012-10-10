Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Oct 10

JAKARTA, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0215 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1441.48 -0.99% -14.400 USD/JPY 78.24 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7097 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1763.74 0.01% 0.090 US CRUDE 91.88 -0.55% -0.510 DOW JONES 13473.53 -0.81% -110.12 ASIA ADRS 118.12 -1.34% -1.61 -------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares fall as economy gloom hits techs, miners

SE ASIA STOCKS-Weaker amid global growth worry

STOCKS TO WATCH > PT Krakatau Steel plans to build a 600-meter long port in java island by 2013 with a total investment of 735 billion Indonesian rupiah, said CEO Irvan Kamal Hakim. (Investor Daily) > State port operator PT Pelabuhan Indonesia (Pelindo) II expects its unit PT Multi Terminal Indonesia to launch a 300 billion rupiah initial public offering in 2013, said a company’s director Mulyono. (Investor Daily) > Property developer PT Cowell Development aims to raise 905.52 billion rupiah from a rights issue in November, selling 4.12 billion shares at a price of 220 rupiah per share, said a company director Budi Hadidjaja. (Kontan) > State oil and gas firm PT Pertamina expects to get additional oil supply of 32,000 barrels per day this year as the firm plans to acquire five oil blocks both in the country and overseas, said CEO Karen Agustiawan. (Investor Daily)

MARKET NEWS > Wall St falls in tech-led sell-off, Alcoa up late > Bond prices gain as global growth fears come to fore > Dollar, yen firm on earnings, growth worries > Gold steady but pressured by stronger dollar, growth worries > Oil rises 2 pct on Mideast tension, Saudi comments eyed

topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by G.Ram Mohan) (matt.bigg@thomsonreuters.com; +62; 0; 21 3199-7170; Reuters Messaging: matt.bigg.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)