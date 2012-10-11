Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Oct 11

JAKARTA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0006 GMT --------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1432.56 -0.62% -8.920 USD/JPY 78.05 -0.15% -0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6802 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1759.94 -0.11% -2.000 US CRUDE 91.22 -0.03% -0.030 DOW JONES 13344.97 -0.95% -128.56 ASIA ADRS 117.41 -0.60% -0.71 ---------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares weak on growth woes, euro on backfoot

SE ASIA STOCKS-S‘pore leads regional losses amid global growth concerns

STOCKS TO WATCH > Indonesian energy firm PT ABM Investama’s subsidiary PT Sumberdaya Sewatama says construction of its two mini-hydropower plants in Makassar, South Sulawesi, will start next year, said CEO Hasto Kristiyono. (Kontan)

MARKET NEWS > Blue chips Chevron, Alcoa lead Wall Street’s sell-off > Prices gain in thin volume on global growth fears > Euro, Aussie fall as worries over Spain, growth dent risk appetite > Gold heads for 5th day of losses on euro zone > Oil falls as economic worries, stock market pressure > Palm oil ends off 1-week top, record stocks cap gains

topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Sunil Nair)