FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Oct 11
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 11, 2012 / 2:20 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Oct 11

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0006 GMT --------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1432.56 -0.62% -8.920 USD/JPY 78.05 -0.15% -0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6802 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1759.94 -0.11% -2.000 US CRUDE 91.22 -0.03% -0.030 DOW JONES 13344.97 -0.95% -128.56 ASIA ADRS 117.41 -0.60% -0.71 ---------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares weak on growth woes, euro on backfoot

SE ASIA STOCKS-S‘pore leads regional losses amid global growth concerns

STOCKS TO WATCH > Indonesian energy firm PT ABM Investama’s subsidiary PT Sumberdaya Sewatama says construction of its two mini-hydropower plants in Makassar, South Sulawesi, will start next year, said CEO Hasto Kristiyono. (Kontan)

MARKET NEWS > Blue chips Chevron, Alcoa lead Wall Street’s sell-off > Prices gain in thin volume on global growth fears > Euro, Aussie fall as worries over Spain, growth dent risk appetite > Gold heads for 5th day of losses on euro zone > Oil falls as economic worries, stock market pressure > Palm oil ends off 1-week top, record stocks cap gains

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS

S.Korea China Hong Kong

Taiwan India Australia/NZ

OTHER MARKETS

Currency Eurostocks JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals

STOCKS NEWS

US

Europe

Asia

DIARIES & DATA

U.S. earnings diary

European earnings diary

Asia Macro

TOP NEWS

Front Page Asian companies

U.S. company news European companies

Forex news Global Economy

Tech, Media and Telecoms

Financials General/political

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.