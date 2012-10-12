Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Oct 12

JAKARTA, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2358 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1432.84 0.02% 0.280 USD/JPY 78.38 0.08% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6802 -- 0.012 SPOT GOLD 1768.54 0.02% 0.350 US CRUDE 92.45 0.41% 0.380 DOW JONES 13326.39 -0.14% -18.58 ASIA ADRS 118.58 1.00% 1.17 ---------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks steady, set for losing week on growth concerns
SE ASIA STOCKS-Global concerns weigh; late buying lifts Bangkok, Jakarta
STOCKS TO WATCH > Indonesia’s biggest listed oil company, PT Medco Energi Internasional sees 2012 oil and gas output reaching 80,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, said operation director Frila Yaman. (Investor Daily) > PT Exploitasi Energi Indonesia has secured coal sale contracts of $150 million, said CEO Henry S Sitanggang. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) > PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, the nation’s biggest telecom firm, expects its unit PT Sigma Citra Caraka to launch an initial public offering in 2013, said CEO Arief Yahya. (Bisnis Indonesia) > Singapore-based Ibris Nickel Pte Ltd plans to invest $1.8 billion to develop a nickel smelter with a capacity of 40,000 tonnes per year, in Bulungan, East Kalimantan, said chief operating officer Agus Suhartono. (Kontan) > PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk plans to spend $500 million to acquire two gas fields, both domestic and overseas, and expects to complete the deal by end of this year, said CEO Hendi Prio Santoso. (Kontan)
MARKET NEWS > Wall St flat as Apple cuts jobs data gains > Bond prices gain as Europe worries continue > Euro steadies, yen eases vs dollar > Gold headed for biggest weekly loss in two months > Oil rises as Turkey-Syria tensions fuel supply concerns > Palm oil at 1-week high as tax cut trumps high stocks
topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by G.Ram Mohan) (michael.taylor@thomsonreuters.com; +62; 0; 21 3199-7170; Reuters Messaging: michael.taylor.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net)