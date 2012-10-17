Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Oct 17

JAKARTA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market.
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1454.92 1.03% 14.790 USD/JPY 78.8 -0.08% -0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.743 -- 0.021 SPOT GOLD 1749.64 0.14% 2.450 US CRUDE 92.4 0.34% 0.310 DOW JONES 13551.78 0.95% 127.55 ASIA ADRS 120.79 1.20% 1.4 ---------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH > United Arab Emirates’ Ras Al-Khaimah Minerals and Metals Investments (RMII) has pledged to invest $900 million to construct a 150-kilometer Muara Wahau-Lubuk Tutung railway track in East Kalimantan, said deputy planning minister, Lukita Dinarsyah Tuwo. (Kontan) > State construction firm PT Adhi Karya will start construction of a 2x35 megawatt power plant that belongs to state utility firm PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN), early next year, said CEO Kiswodarmawan. (Kontan) > Indonesian logistics and transportation firm Blue Bird Group plans to spend 1.19 trillion rupiah to buy 7,000 new cars next year, said CEO Purnomo Prawiro. (Kontan) > Cement maker PT Semen Bosowa plans to boost its production capacity to 9 million tonnes per year by 2015, rising from the current 3 million tonnes per year, said CEO Erwin Aksa. (Kontan) > PT Medco Power Indonesia, a joint venture between PT Medco Energi Internasional and PT Saratoga Power, plans to launch an initial public offering in 2016, said CEO Fazil Erwin Alfitri. (Kontan)
MARKET NEWS > Wall St jumps on strong results; IBM, Intel off late > Prices fall as risk-on trade dampens US debt allure > Euro extends gains after Moody’s affirm Spain ratings > Gold extends gains as euro zone worries ease > Brent falls as Nov contract expires, U.S. crude higher > VEGOILS-Palm oil ends lower as analyst comments weigh
