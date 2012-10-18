FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Oct 18
October 18, 2012 / 2:15 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Oct 18

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
    
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0100 GMT --------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1460.91      0.41%     5.990 
 USD/JPY                   79.13        0.27%     0.210 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.8061          --    -0.016 
 SPOT GOLD                 1748.04     -0.09%    -1.650 
 US CRUDE                  91.94       -0.20%    -0.180 
 DOW JONES                 13557.00     0.04%      5.22 
 ASIA ADRS                121.63       0.70%      0.84
---------------------------------------------------------------
  
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise after US data, China GDP in
focus 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippine at week high; Thai surprise rate
cut lifts property 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
> Clothing maker PT Pan Brothers expects revenues in
2013 of $360 million, up from this year's forecast of 300
million, said deputy CEO Anne Patricia Sutanto. The company
plans to invest between $2 million and $5 million next year to
boost production. (Investor Daily)
> PT Hero Supermarket has booked a net profit increase
of 18 percent from January to September, to 222 billion rupiah,
the retailer said in a statement. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
   
    MARKET NEWS 
 > S&P 500 gets housing lift, but IBM reins in the Dow      
 > Prices fall on improved homes data, reduced Spain fears 
 > Euro & AUD rally pauses ahead of China data rush       
 > Gold flat as investors eye China data, euro zone       
 > Brent crude, U.S. gasoline fall on inventory gains      
 > Palm oil prices climb, but high stocks cap gains       
    
 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
