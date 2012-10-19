FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Oct 19
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chemicals - Commodity
October 19, 2012 / 2:10 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Oct 19

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
    
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2349 GMT --------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG  
 S&P 500                   1457.34     -0.24    -3.570  
 USD/JPY                   79.3         0.08     0.060  
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.8291         --    -0.002  
 SPOT GOLD                 1742.29      0.07     1.200  
 US CRUDE                  92.05       -0.05    -0.050  
 DOW JONES                 13548.94    -0.06     -8.06  
 ASIA ADRS                122.24       0.50      0.61
---------------------------------------------------------------
  
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease, consolidate recent gains
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up; Indonesia, Malaysia at record close
 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
> Nickel ore miner PT Central Omega Resources will
build a nickel smelter plant with a capacity of 200,000 tonnes
per year in central Sulawesi, for up to $700 million, said CEO
Kiki Hamidjaja. The project is a joint venture with Taiwan's E
United Group. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
> PT Exploitasi Energi Indonesia has invited China's
Huadian Power International Corporation Limited to work on steam
and hydro power plant projects, the Indonesian firm's CEO Henry
Sitanggang said in a statement. (Investor Daily)
> Retail firm PT Modern Internasional aims to raise
527.85 billion rupiah from a rights issue in November, said
Director Donny Sutanto. He added that the firm will use the
funds to boost capital of its unit PT Modern Putra Indonesia,
open 72 more 7-Eleven outlets in Jakarta, and pay debt. (Kontan)
    
    MARKET NEWS 
 > Weak Google results hit tech stocks, drag Wall St down   
 > Prices erase early gains, yields rise 4th straight day  
 > Yen hits multi-month lows, BOJ seen easing             
 > Gold holds above $1,740, euro summit eyed              
 > Oil slips but pares loss on shut Canada-U.S. pipeline   
 > Palm oil up on flood risk, economic data               
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS  
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong     
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ  
      
    OTHER MARKETS  
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds   
    ADR Report    LME metals   
      
    STOCKS NEWS  
    US  
    Europe  
    Asia    
      
    DIARIES & DATA  
    U.S. earnings diary           
    European earnings diary       
    Asia Macro                    
      
    TOP NEWS  
    Front Page         Asian companies  
    U.S. company news European companies  
    Forex news          Global Economy  
    Tech, Media and Telecoms  
    Financials          General/political  
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:  
    topnews.session.rservices.com        

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.