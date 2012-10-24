FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Oct 24
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 24, 2012 / 2:10 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Oct 24

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.    
     
------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @0010 GMT --------------  
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG     NET CHG  
USD/JPY                    79.82     -0.03      -0.02 
US 10YR                1.77      0.38       0.01 
SPOT GOLD                1710.64      0.15       2.55 
US CRUDE                   86.82      0.17       0.15 
DOW JONES               13102.53     -1.82    -243.36 
ASIA ADRS                120.03     -1.82      -2.22 
FTSE 100                5797.91     -1.44     -85.00 
-------------------------------------------------------------   
        
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro falter on lacklustre earnings, 
Spain 
    SE Asia Stocks-Mostly edge up ahead of quarterly earnings 
 
    ASIA GRAPHICS-Southeast Asian equities top region's 
valuations 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - State utility firm PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara 
plans to invest 46 trillion rupiah ($4.79 billion) next year for
electricity projects, said director Murtaqi Syamsuddin.
(Investor Daily)
    - Home appliance retailer PT Ace Hardware Indonesia Tbk
 booked 2.3 trillion rupiah in sales in the third
quarter this year, up 33 percent from the same period a year
earlier. The company said it is optimistic about achieving its
2012 full-year sales target of 3 trillion rupiah. (Investor
Daily)
    - Telecom tower provider PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk
 expects to buy 12,000 telecommunication towers owned
by telco operator PT Indosat. (Investor Daily)
    - Property developer PT Pakuwon Jati Tbk said in a
statement to the stock exchange that its third quarter net
profit rose 150 percent to 576.11 billion rupiah, boosted by
revenues that grew 59 percent to 1.61 trillion rupiah. (Investor
Daily)
    - Auto financing firm PT Adira Dinamika Multi Finance Tbk
 said new financing from January to September reached
24 trillion rupiah, an increase of 16 percent from last year,
said CEO Willy Suwandi Dharma, adding that the firm sees new
financing at 31-32 trillion rupiah this year. (Investor Daily,
Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Lender PT Bank Artha Graha Internasional Tbk 
said it plans to raise up to 500.96 billion rupiah via a rights
issue in December by selling maximum 4.52 billion new shares at
111 rupiah per share . (Kontan)
    - Coal miner PT Indo Wana Bara Mining Coal and PT Soma Daya
Utama plan to develop a 2x25 MW coal-fired power plant in Riau,
Sumatera, with a total investment of up to $100 million, said
Indo Wana's CEO Iwan Bogananta, adding that it expects the power
plant will start operation in 2014. (Kontan)
    - PT Telkomsel, the country's largest cellular operator, is
optimistic of achieving its 2012 full-year revenue target of 50
trillion rupiah as revenue in the third quarter have reached
39.858 trillion rupiah or 80 percent of its total target, said
CEO Alex J. Sinaga. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
    - South Korean's Pohang Iron and Steel Co (Posco)
 has submitted six new projects worth $14 billion in
steel industry, mineral, infrastructure, energy sectors and
human resources development, said Firmanzah, the President's
special staff. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    - PT Honda Prospect Motor, Honda Motor's main
dealer in Indonesia, plans to spend 3 trillion rupiah to add 61
car dealerships over the next two years, aiming to boost sales
up to 100,000 units, said director Jonfis Fandy. The firm
currently owns 89 car dealerships across the country. (Bisnis
Indonesia)

    MARKET NEWS 
> Nikkei opens down as earning gloom weighs                
> Weak outlooks doom Dow to worst day in 4 months          
> Spain, growth worries propel bond prices                
> Euro, AUD on the defensive as data looms               
> Gold down 1 pct near $1,700/oz on economic fears       
> Oil slumps on growth concerns, corporate forecast cuts  
> Palm down on profit-taking, high stock concerns        
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia         
     
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: 
> Indonesia leaves open door to fuel price rise 
> CVC picks banks to sell stake in Matahari     
> Indonesia raised 9 tln rph from debt auction  
> Indonesia may cut palm export tax to 10.5 pct 

    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS 
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
      
    OTHER MARKETS 
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
          
    STOCKS NEWS 
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
     
    DIARIES & DATA:  
    U.S. earnings diary      
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
         
    TOP NEWS 
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:  
    topnews.session.rservices.com 
($1 = 9,607.5000 rupiahs)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing
by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.